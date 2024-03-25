Last Chance: Shop the 22 Best Amazon Spring Sale Deals, According to CNET Readers

Amazon's inaugural Big Spring Sale is coming to a close. With only hours left to shop the sale, and tens of thousands of deals available to choose from, we've highlighted the items that CNET readers tended to gravitate toward so far, by digging into our data (which contains no personal information, don't worry). We've highlighted the winning products (in terms of purchase volume) below so you can find last-minute steals without searching through the site yourself.

It's sort of like a popularity contest for discounts. Below, we've rounded up the best deals according to CNET's own readers -- who voted with their wallets. While it's not super surprising to see Apple products like AirPods rank high, or Big Spring Sale deals under $25 proving popular, there are a few items in the mix you might not have expected. But since the vast majority of deals are still available, you can snag your favorites for yourself, too.

Oral-B/CNET Oral B Pro 1000 rechargable electric toothbrush: $50 Buy two, get a $10 credit Battery Life 2 weeks; rechargeable Modes 1 Sensors Pressure Alerts Brush timer Cost of Replacement Heads $16.50 for a pack of 3 Electric toothbrushes are a popular upgrade right now, and currently when you buy at least two eligible Oral-B items, you'll get a $10 credit added to your account that you can use toward a future Amazon purchase. See at Amazon

GearLight GearLight LED FlashLight (2-pack): $12 Save $18 This two-pack of ultrabright mini camping flashlights is a great deal. Right now you can score them for $12 when you clip the on-page coupon and use promo code 30GEARLIGHT to score additional savings. A brief lightning deal dropped these to just $7, but the two-pack is still a great bargain at this price. $12 at Amazon

More popular Big Spring Sale deals:

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is running through tonight, March 25, so you have just hours left to snag the above deals. Be aware though, that any of the deals above could sell out or see its price rise before that stated end date, so buying sooner is always better if you want to avoid disappointment.