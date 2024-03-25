Last Chance: Shop the 22 Best Amazon Spring Sale Deals, According to CNET Readers
We're in the final hours of Amazon's debut Spring Sale. Grab the deals CNET's readers have found most appealing while there's still time.
Amazon's inaugural Big Spring Sale is coming to a close. With only hours left to shop the sale, and tens of thousands of deals available to choose from, we've highlighted the items that CNET readers tended to gravitate toward so far, by digging into our data (which contains no personal information, don't worry). We've highlighted the winning products (in terms of purchase volume) below so you can find last-minute steals without searching through the site yourself.
It's sort of like a popularity contest for discounts. Below, we've rounded up the best deals according to CNET's own readers -- who voted with their wallets. While it's not super surprising to see Apple products like AirPods rank high, or Big Spring Sale deals under $25 proving popular, there are a few items in the mix you might not have expected. But since the vast majority of deals are still available, you can snag your favorites for yourself, too.
Since we all have a ton of devices to plug in, and this five-outlet surge protector is just $10, it's maybe not a surprise it tops our list in terms of popularity. It's also got four USB ports so it's super versatile. This dropped as low as $9 earlier in the sale, but 50% off is still a great bargain.
AirPods are always popular, but especially so when they get discounted. The newest Pro 'Pods actually dropped down to $180 briefly, which was a new all-time low and caused orders to skyrocket. They are back to $199 now, which is a more modest, but still solid $50 discount.
Our favorite budget ANC earbuds are down to an even cheaper $50 right now. Just be sure to use code EAP3CNET to get the full savings. Despite their affordability and less well-known branding, CNET headphone expert David Carnoy found them to be solid for their price.
Another Apple accessory proving to be popular is the AirTag. Available in a four-pack for $80, you can save $19 and nab them for about $20 a pop.
You don't have to spend a fortune to upgrade your home Wi-Fi with one of our top router picks going on sale. It's down to $85 with a further $10 off via an on-page coupon. Though we've seen it hit $70 before, a lot of folks have taken the plunge on this one at $75.
A lot of folks clearly have the same in-flight complaint around audio, but this Bluetooth doohickey from Twelve South solves it. Being 20% off also probably helps.
Roku makes several of our favorite streaming devices, and they are already great value at full price. Being able to score this 4K model at 30% off has prompted a lot of people to pull the trigger on one, though.
Electric toothbrushes are a popular upgrade right now, and currently when you buy at least two eligible Oral-B items, you'll get a $10 credit added to your account that you can use toward a future Amazon purchase.
This two-pack of ultrabright mini camping flashlights is a great deal. Right now you can score them for $12 when you clip the on-page coupon and use promo code 30GEARLIGHT to score additional savings. A brief lightning deal dropped these to just $7, but the two-pack is still a great bargain at this price.
If you want to add ambiance to your space, you can't go wrong with the Govee floor lamp. And right now you can save $60 on its list price when you clip the on-page coupon during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
More popular Big Spring Sale deals:
- SofaBaton U2 Universal all-in-one smart remote: $54 (save $6)
- One Beat power strip surge protector: $12 (save $4 with Prime)
- TCL 75-inch QM8 Series smart TV: $1,198 (save $1,100)
- TP-Link RE220 Wi-Fi extender: $17 (save $3)
- APC P11U2 SurgeArrest surge protector: $40 (save $17)
- Amazon Fire TV 4K Max: $40 (save $20)
- Apple iPad (9th gen): $249 (save $70)
- Tineco Pure One S11: $240 (save $60)
- Anker Soundcore Motion 300 Bluetooth speaker: $70 (save $10)
- Aqara Smart Lock U100: $152 (save $78)
- Mr. Clean Magic Eraser (5 count): $6 (save $3)
- SnugPad XL wool dryer balls (6-pack): $11 (save $1)
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is running through tonight, March 25, so you have just hours left to snag the above deals. Be aware though, that any of the deals above could sell out or see its price rise before that stated end date, so buying sooner is always better if you want to avoid disappointment.
