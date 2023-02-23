Jabra's Elite 3 Earbuds Are Down to $60 Right Now (Save 25%)

If you're looking for a great pair of everyday earbuds, but don't need all the bells and whistles of the most high-end premium models, Jabra's Elite 3 true wireless earbuds are hard to beat. They offer solid sound quality and decent performance for calls -- and right now Amazon has slashed the price by 25%, meaning you'll pay just $60 to snag a pair of your own. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

The Elite 3 are some of the best cheap wireless earbuds you can get. While they lack active noise canceling, they do have 6mm drivers, four microphones and HearThrough transparency mode. They even support Qualcomm AptX HD audio for AptX-enabled devices. The battery should also last up to seven hours on a single charge when used at a moderate volume. Plus, the case holds three extra charges, for a total of 28 hours. These earbuds sport an IP55 water-resistant and dust-resistant rating -- they can take a sustained spray of water -- so you should be able to use them during your commute or while working out without any issues. And with mono mode, you can also use either earbud independently.

If you're on the hunt for a pair of earbuds that offer all-day comfort and solid performance at a decent price, the Elite 3 are a good bet. But if you're not sold on this pair, you can also check out our roundup of other deals on headphones and earbuds happening now.

