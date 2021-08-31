Jabra debuts Elite 3, Elite 7 Active, Elite 7 Pro Active earbuds starting at $80

Jabra Elite earbuds and headphones have always used double digits in their names, but Jabra is changing all that with the release of its new single-digit Elite 3, Elite 7 Active and Elite 7 Pro earbuds, which look different from their Elite 75t and Elite 85t predecessors. While the higher-end Elite 7 Active ($180, £200) and Elite Pro ($200, £170) models have similar price tags to those earlier Jabra earbuds, the Elite 3, priced at $80 (£80), is the company's first set of entry-level earbuds. It's available now, while both Elite 7 buds ship on Oct. 1.

Here's a quick look at all three new Jabra earbuds. We'll have full reviews in the coming days.

Jabra Coming in at 16% smaller than the Elite 75t, the Elite 7 Pro are Jabra's top-of-the-line earbuds in the new range and include the company's new MultiSensor Voice technology with a bone conduction sensor, four microphones and intelligent algorithms to deliver new "ground-breaking call quality," Jabra says. These have adjustable active noise cancellation, multipoint Bluetooth pairing (connect them to a smartphone and PC simultaneously), Jabra's HearThrough transparency mode and Bluetooth 5.2. They offer up to 9 hours play time at moderate volume levels with noise canceling on, and nearly three additional charges in the charging case (total battery life is rated at 35 hours). The charging case has wireless charging capabilities. The earbuds' IP57 rating means they are dust-resistant and fully waterproof (they can be submerged in up to 1m of water). For those who like to use only a single bud, you can also use either bud independently in a mono mode. The Elite 7 Pro ship Oct. 1.

Jabra This is essentially an upgraded version of the Elite 75t Active and includes Jabra's new ShakeGrip coating technology that's "designed to give the ultimate fit while moving around and to stay put when you sweat." This model has adjustable active noise canceling, Jabra's HearThrough transparency mode and four built-in microphones for "clear call quality," with two additional microphones for "personalization." While this model is missing the Elite 7 Pro's MultiSensor Voice technology, Jabra says it delivers the same "premium experience" as the Elite 7 Pro with many of the same specs, including IP57 water and dust resistance and 9 hours of battery life with noise canceling on. So don't expect the Elite 7 Active to deliver the same voice-calling performance as the Elite 7 Pro, but it should offer the same sound and fit, albeit just a little grippier in your ear. For those who like to use only a single bud, you can also use either bud independently in a mono mode. The Elite 7 Active ship Oct. 1.

Jabra The Jabra Elite 3 headphones are Jabra's most affordable true-wireless earbuds to date and have a fairly basic feature set with a focus on strong sound and call quality for the money. Jabra says they have 6mm drivers, 4-microphone call technology and Jabra's HearThrough transparency mode. Qualcomm aptX HD audio is supported for aptX-enabled devices. Battery life is rated at up to 7 hours on a single charge at moderate volume levels, with the case storing an extra three full charges (28 hours total). They have an IP55 water-resistance rating, which means they can take a sustained spray of water and are also dust-resistant. For those who like to use only a single bud, you can also use either bud independently in a mono mode. The Jabra Elite 3 are available on Sept. 1 in four new color options, including dark gray, navy, lilac and light beige.

Note that Jabra will also introduce an even more affordable Elite 2 model in certain international markets. It has only two microphones instead of four and just two extra charges in the charging case instead of three, and it doesn't appear you can use either bud independently in a mono mode. We're awaiting word on pricing for that model and will add it as soon as we get it.



