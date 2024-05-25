Grab a Sweet Deal on a Pair of Anker ANC Wireless Earbuds

When shopping for a new pair of wireless earbuds, you might assume it's a given that you'll pay a premium for top features like active noise-canceling technology. Luckily, these days you don't have to spare an arm and a leg for a truly great pair of earbuds. Anker's Soundcore brand has established itself as the go-to option for affordable audio, particularly with its Space A40 wireless earbuds, and today you can nab a discount on the buds, thanks to an Amazon deal that cuts the price to just $49.

Best Memorial Day Deals Don’t miss our Memorial Day live deals coverage for a real-time look at the best deals as we find them. See Memorial Day Live Blog

This deal doesn't require you to enter any of those pesky codes or remember to clip any coupons, but it's a deal that will only be available for a limited time. That means ordering now is the best way to lock this price in, and while only the black version is yours for $49, an extra dollar means you get to choose between the white and blue versions, too.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Regardless of which color you pick you'll get advanced features like 50-hour playtime when using the included charging case and support for wireless charging. The ANC feature claims to reduce noise by up to 98% and the ergonomic shape and comfortable fit means you won't be scrambling to take the earbuds out after long listening sessions. Other features include high-resolution audio support via LDAC, and Bluetooth 5.2 support lets you pair the headphones with multiple devices at the same time.

Make sure to get your order in while you can. And if you aren't sure these buds are your cup of tea, check out our roundup of the best deals on earbuds and headphones.

Looking for more discounts? Be sure to peruse our list of Memorial Day deals, so you can find what you're looking for at a great price.