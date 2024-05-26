Grab Essential Phone Accessories at 40% Off With Zagg and Mophie's Memorial Day Sale

Memorial Day sales are now in full swing, and there are a ton of discounts to shop. And if you've been considering jazzing up your phone with a case or need a charger for your devices, you're in luck. Zagg currently has a 40% off sitewide sale, which also covers its Mophie range of accessories. These are high-quality accessories, but the 40% discount is a limited-time offer, so now is the time to get these products.

Zagg makes a lot of great accessories for the iPhone and the iPad, as well as Samsung and Google Pixel, and even the odd Motorola phone. A great product that's part of the sale right now is the Mophie three-in-one travel charger with MagSafe, which goes for $150 regularly, but is down to $90 at the moment. It can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time, which makes this a lifesaver for anybody in the Apple ecosystem. It's light and portable as well, and comes with a really nifty travel case. If you don't need the portability, the Snap Plus three-in-one wireless charge stand is also on sale, down to $78 from $130.

Other notable Zagg and Mophie products on sale include:

There are plenty of other accessories on sale, and Zagg will let you narrow them down by device. So head over to the Zagg site and grab the deals while they're live through May 30.