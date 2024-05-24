Get Up to 29% Off on Bose Wireless Headphones, Speakers and More With This Memorial Day Deal

Memorial Day deals are here! Audio products are on heavy discounts during these sales, and that includes wireless headphones, earbuds, Bluetooth speakers and soundbars from Bose. Bose makes some of the best audio products on the market today, and Memorial Day sales are a great time to snag a pair of headphones or a soundbar for your TV. On the Bose Amazon storefront, the brand currently has its QuietComfort Wireless Headphones going for $249, which is a 29% discount. The Bose TV Speakeris also 29% off, down to $199.

Also on offer are the QuietComfort Ultra headphones, which are going for $379, down from $429. We loved these headphones during our testing, but one of its cons was the higher price tag. With this discount, the headphones are a much more reasonable purchase. So if you've been planning on getting a flagship pair of headphones for a while, this is a good deal.

If you've been looking to get a portable speaker, you're in luck as well. The Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus (Series II) portable Bluetooth speaker is also down to $249 from its list price of $329. Other deals from Bose include:

Whether you want to spend a lot on audio gear or just get some comfortable earbuds for your runs, grab these limited-time deals quickly before they run out.

