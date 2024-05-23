X
Get 30% Off Ridge's Minimalist Wallets and Other Accessories This Memorial Day Weekend

Save big on wallets, wedding bands, travel accessories and more with Ridge's 30% off sale.

Ridge offers a variety of products, from wallets to wedding rings to everyday apparel. These items are especially great for outdoor adventurers who want some fun, rugged accessories for their expeditions. 

Are you looking for some new gear this summer? Ridge has you covered with its Father's Day sale right now, with everything 30% off. Treat yourself, or your friends and family, to watches, razors, key cases and more. And if you're looking for a wallet, even better. The company offers some wallets that made our list of the best minimalist wallets for 2024. 

Ridge wallets are sturdy and held together with high-strength elastic so you can add way more cards than it first appears. The company recently added sports brands to its lineup, too, so you can rep your team while keeping your cards safe and secure.

While this deal is technically for Father's Day, it's happening now during the Memorial Day weekend sales bonanza, so be sure to check out other early Memorial Day sales for even more savings. 

