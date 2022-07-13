Frontline Plus for Cats and Dogs Keeps Pests Away and Both Are On Sale for Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Having a pet can be rewarding, but it can also be challenging. I have a dog that I love, but one of the things I used to worry about was her getting fleas. So when I saw Frontline Plus for cats and dogs was on sale for at least 30%, and in some cases over 40%, off this Amazon Prime Day, I knew it was time to buy some treatments.

When my dog was younger, I forgot to treat her for fleas and ticks one spring, and she ended up getting fleas. The fleas made her and I uncomfortable, but I was more nervous about her health. Fleas can cause pets serious health problems like tapeworms, Lyme disease and paralysis, according to MyPet.

Once I started using Frontline Plus regularly again though, the fleas gradually went away. That was a few years ago, and my dog has been flea-free ever since.

Zach McAuliffe/CNET

Applying Frontline Plus to your pet is easy. You cut off the tip of the applicator, move some of your pet's fur out of the way to expose some of their skin and apply Frontline Plus to their skin. Once finished, your pet will probably thank you by giving you cuddles.