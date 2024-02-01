X
Feed Everyone With 20% Off Game Day Essentials From Porter Road

Burger patties, hot dogs, bratwurst, brisket, ribs and more are marked down to simplify your hosting duties for the biggest football game of the year.

Adrian Marlow
A huge variety of meats and ingredients displayed on plates and cutting boards.
Porter Road

Football fans are counting down to Super Bowl 2024, and the big day is close at hand. If you're planning on tailgating with friends, hosting a viewing party or just want some delicious meat to have on hand for the day, you won't want to miss this deal. 

Porter Road is one of our favorite meat delivery services for 2024, and right now, the company is offering a 20% discount on a ton of popular meats that are sure to feed a bevy of hungry people. Prices on these game day essentials start at just $7, but this deal expires Feb. 4, so be sure to get your order in soon if you want to take advantage of these savings. 

See at Porter Road

Porter Road offers a wide variety of meat that can be shipped straight to your door, saving you a trip to your local grocer or butcher. Animals are pasture-raised and the company uses no added hormones or antibiotics. And while the company has a great subscription plan available, you don't need to sign up for one to get a great price on these cuts. 

Burger patties, hot dogs, bratwurst, brisket, ribs, drumsticks and chorizo are just some of the discounted a la carte meats included in this Super Bowl themed deal. Just follow the link above and select the items you want, then head to checkout. Your 20% discount will be automatically applied. Orders over $125 will receive flat-rate shipping. 

We've also got plenty of big-screen TV deals and soundbar deals that can help you find super savings on everything you need to update your entertainment space ahead of the big game. 

