Best TV Deals: Upgrade Your Screen for Hundreds Less Ahead of the Big Game

We're just weeks away from Super Bowl LVIII, which means it's time to prep for festivities. If you're considering upgrading your entertainment space with a new TV for the Super Bowl, there are plenty of great options out there. However, when you're talking big screens, the TVs tend to get pretty pricey. We've gathered some stellar TV deals to help you snag a new screen in time for kickoff, without paying full price.

Read more: How to Get Your TV Ready for the Super Bowl

Samsung/CNET 85-inch Samsung QLED The Frame Series 4K TV: $2,698 Save $1,600 Woot has the latest Samsung Frame TV available in a variety of sizes right now, with the massive 85-inch model down to just $2,698. It has 4K resolution and an anti-reflection matte display that shows art when you're not watching TV, this is a solid option for those that want a more stylish option that feels more like decor than a screen. It also comes with a slim-fit wall mount and has Alexa built-in for easy voice control. $2,698 at Woot

Hisense/CNET 100-inch Hisense U7 Series QLED 4K TV: $3,000 Save $2,000 This 2024 Hisense TV boasts a massive 100-inch screen that offers 4K UDH resolution and full array local dimming for rich color and contrast, as well as Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR 10 Plus and Dolby Atmos. It also has a refresh rate of 144Hz and has built-in Google Assistant so you can use voice control to find what to watch. $2,000 at Best Buy

Samsung/CNET 85-inch Samsung Q80C Series QLED 4K TV: $1,870 Save $1,428 This Q80C model sports a mammoth 85-inch direct full array 4K display, along with HDR Plus, Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, as well as Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus, which delivers 4K at 120Hz refresh rate so you can catch the game without lag or blur. $1,870 at Woot

Hisense/CNET 65-inch Hisense U8 Series QLED 4K TV: $900 Save $200 While this TV doesn't have the largest display size on this list, it does come in at 65 inches, which is still a decent size for most spaces. It has 4K UHD resolution, along with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for quality picture and sound. It even sports 2.1.2 multi-channel audio for a more robust sound and built-in Google Assistant and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free voice control, all for under a grand. $900 at Best Buy