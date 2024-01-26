X
Best TV Deals: Upgrade Your Screen for Hundreds Less Ahead of the Big Game

We've gathered a ton of deals on a number of big screen options to maximize your view at kickoff.

Adrian Marlow
We're just weeks away from Super Bowl LVIII, which means it's time to prep for festivities. If you're considering upgrading your entertainment space with a new TV for the Super Bowl, there are plenty of great options out there. However, when you're talking big screens, the TVs tend to get pretty pricey. We've gathered some stellar TV deals to help you snag a new screen in time for kickoff, without paying full price. 

tcl-qm8
TCL/CNET

75-inch TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV: $1,298

Save $1,002

The best overall TV for Super Bowl 2024 is the TCL QM8. It has a bright screen with excellent contrast, as well as full-array local dimming. It uses Google's TV platform and is relatively affordable, especially right now, as Amazon has slashed the price of the 75-inch model by 44%. 

$1,298 at Amazon
The 85-inch model Samsung QLED The Frame Series 4K TV is displayed against a green background.
Samsung/CNET

85-inch Samsung QLED The Frame Series 4K TV: $2,698

Save $1,600

Woot has the latest Samsung Frame TV available in a variety of sizes right now, with the massive 85-inch model down to just $2,698. It has 4K resolution and an anti-reflection matte display that shows art when you're not watching TV, this is a solid option for those that want a more stylish option that feels more like decor than a screen. It also comes with a slim-fit wall mount and has Alexa built-in for easy voice control. 

$2,698 at Woot
The 100-inch model of the 2024 Hisense U7 Series QLED 4K Google TV is displayed against a blue background.
Hisense/CNET

100-inch Hisense U7 Series QLED 4K TV: $3,000

Save $2,000

This 2024 Hisense TV boasts a massive 100-inch screen that offers 4K UDH resolution and full array local dimming for rich color and contrast, as well as Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR 10 Plus and Dolby Atmos. It also has a refresh rate of 144Hz and has built-in Google Assistant so you can use voice control to find what to watch. 

$2,000 at Best Buy
The 85-inch model of Samsung Q80C Series QLED 4K TV is displayed against a red background.
Samsung/CNET

85-inch Samsung Q80C Series QLED 4K TV: $1,870

Save $1,428

This Q80C model sports a mammoth 85-inch direct full array 4K display, along with  HDR Plus, Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, as well as Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus, which delivers 4K at 120Hz refresh rate so you can catch the game without lag or blur. 

$1,870 at Woot
An LG OLED TV against a green background.
LG/CNET

83-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV: $3,797

Save $1,503 + bonus $300 gift card

If you're looking for top-notch image quality, you'll want to splurge on an OLED screen. The LG C3 is the best high-end TV on the market, and right now Woot has slashed the price on the mammoth 83-inch model to just $3,797. Plus, you'll get a $300 Visa gift card with your purchase. 

$3,797 at Woot
The 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K Google TV is displayed against a blue background.
Sony/CNET

85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K UHD TV: $2,000

Save $800

This TV sports a huge 85-inch display with 4K resolution, along with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and XR Motion Clarity for solid picture quality. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate and works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

$2,000 at Best Buy
The 75-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD TV is displayed against a teal background.
Amazon/CNET

75-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD TV: $970

Save $130

This TV has a large screen with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 Plus Adaptive, HDR10 and HLG. It also has built-in Alexa for hands-free voice control. It's a solid option if your home is already equipped with Alexa's ecosystem and or if you're looking for a big screen TV that comes in at under $1,000. 

$970 at Amazon
The 65-inch Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD smart Google TV is displayed against a yellow background.
Hisense/CNET

65-inch Hisense U8 Series QLED 4K TV: $900

Save $200

While this TV doesn't have the largest display size on this list, it does come in at 65 inches, which is still a decent size for most spaces. It has 4K UHD resolution, along with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for quality picture and sound. It even sports 2.1.2 multi-channel audio for a more robust sound and built-in Google Assistant and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free voice control, all for under a grand. 

$900 at Best Buy
The Xgimi Aura 4K UHD projector is displayed against a red background.
Xgimi/CNET

Xgimi Aura 4K UHD projector: $1,999

Save $800

And for an alternative to a traditional TV, check out this 4K UHD projector. It delivers 1,800 ISO lumens so the picture will be bright any time of day, plus it can project images up to 120 inches in size. It also has Harman Kardon sound with two tweeters and two woofers for solid audio. This projector utilizes Android TV, so you'll likely need Paramount Plus, Fox Sports or another streamer that will be airing the Super Bowl.

$1,999 at Xgimi