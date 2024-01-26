Best TV Deals: Upgrade Your Screen for Hundreds Less Ahead of the Big Game
We've gathered a ton of deals on a number of big screen options to maximize your view at kickoff.
We're just weeks away from Super Bowl LVIII, which means it's time to prep for festivities. If you're considering upgrading your entertainment space with a new TV for the Super Bowl, there are plenty of great options out there. However, when you're talking big screens, the TVs tend to get pretty pricey. We've gathered some stellar TV deals to help you snag a new screen in time for kickoff, without paying full price.
Read more: How to Get Your TV Ready for the Super Bowl
The best overall TV for Super Bowl 2024 is the TCL QM8. It has a bright screen with excellent contrast, as well as full-array local dimming. It uses Google's TV platform and is relatively affordable, especially right now, as Amazon has slashed the price of the 75-inch model by 44%.
Woot has the latest Samsung Frame TV available in a variety of sizes right now, with the massive 85-inch model down to just $2,698. It has 4K resolution and an anti-reflection matte display that shows art when you're not watching TV, this is a solid option for those that want a more stylish option that feels more like decor than a screen. It also comes with a slim-fit wall mount and has Alexa built-in for easy voice control.
This 2024 Hisense TV boasts a massive 100-inch screen that offers 4K UDH resolution and full array local dimming for rich color and contrast, as well as Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR 10 Plus and Dolby Atmos. It also has a refresh rate of 144Hz and has built-in Google Assistant so you can use voice control to find what to watch.
This Q80C model sports a mammoth 85-inch direct full array 4K display, along with HDR Plus, Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, as well as Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus, which delivers 4K at 120Hz refresh rate so you can catch the game without lag or blur.
If you're looking for top-notch image quality, you'll want to splurge on an OLED screen. The LG C3 is the best high-end TV on the market, and right now Woot has slashed the price on the mammoth 83-inch model to just $3,797. Plus, you'll get a $300 Visa gift card with your purchase.
This TV sports a huge 85-inch display with 4K resolution, along with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and XR Motion Clarity for solid picture quality. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate and works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
This TV has a large screen with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 Plus Adaptive, HDR10 and HLG. It also has built-in Alexa for hands-free voice control. It's a solid option if your home is already equipped with Alexa's ecosystem and or if you're looking for a big screen TV that comes in at under $1,000.
While this TV doesn't have the largest display size on this list, it does come in at 65 inches, which is still a decent size for most spaces. It has 4K UHD resolution, along with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for quality picture and sound. It even sports 2.1.2 multi-channel audio for a more robust sound and built-in Google Assistant and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free voice control, all for under a grand.
And for an alternative to a traditional TV, check out this 4K UHD projector. It delivers 1,800 ISO lumens so the picture will be bright any time of day, plus it can project images up to 120 inches in size. It also has Harman Kardon sound with two tweeters and two woofers for solid audio. This projector utilizes Android TV, so you'll likely need Paramount Plus, Fox Sports or another streamer that will be airing the Super Bowl.
