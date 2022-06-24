Best Soundbar Prime Day Deals: Save Over $400 on the LG SP8YA, $250 on Samsung HW-Q600A

With lots of the latest blockbusters quickly appearing on streaming services like HBO Max and Disney Plus, you don't always have to head to the theater to catch the newest releases. And a proper soundbar can bring a bit of the theater experience right to your living room by providing powerful, immersive sound. There are tons of different options out there, from simple setups that only include the soundbar, to expansive home theater systems with multiple speakers and booming subwoofers. And with a little digging you can find plenty of these soundbars at a discount.

Prime Day, which will kick off on July 12 this year, is still a ways away, but the deals are already in full swing. Amazon has plenty of its own early Prime Day deals that you can shop right now, and other retailers are competing with swathes of their own sales and discounts. We've rounded up some of the best soundbar deals you'll find out there right now below, and if you're not totally sure what you're looking for, be sure to consult our handy soundbar shopping guide.

Deals are sure to come and go pretty fast as we approach Prime Day, and we'll continue to update this page with the best current offers. Be sure to check back often to make sure you're getting the best price available.

LG This setup consists of a soundbar and wireless subwoofer, and features some of the best sound quality you'll find on this list. With 3.1.2 channels, it brings 440 watts of premium, 24-bit, high-res audio right to your couch. And with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X it offers an immersive, theater-quality listening experience. It's also equipped with 5.1 Bluetooth, so you can stream music or audio right from your phone or laptop, and is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free voice control.

Samsung Similar to the LG above, this is another 3.1.2-channel system for immersive 3D audio. It supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and features adaptive sound, which optimizes voice clarity so you can always hear what's being said. It also comes preset with a Game Pro mode with directional audio for an intense and immersive gaming experience.

Samsung On sale for less than $200, this Samsung HW-A550 offers impressive specs for the price, including support for Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS Virtual:X for immersive sound. It can connect to your TV through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or an HDMI cord, and it features adaptive sound for optimized audio, whether you're watching movies, sports or playing video games. This 2.1-channel set includes the soundbar and a wireless subwoofer.

LG This two-piece 3.1.2 channel LG setup delivers 320 watts of immersive audio, and is optimized for smaller spaces. It features Dolby Atmos support, as well as 4K and HDR10 passthrough for high-res sound quality, even through external devices like a Blu-ray player. And with Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, you can easily stream music from anywhere.

Roku If you're looking for an all-in-one entertainment system, this is the best soundbar deal for you. The Roku Streambar combines our favorite 4K streaming device with a capable soundbar for enhanced audio, and was named one of our favorite soundbars for 2022. It's simple to set up and conveniently combines all your controls into a single remote. Read our Roku Streambar review.