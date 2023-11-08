X
Early Black Friday Sale Returns the 2023 Echo Buds to Their Prime Day Price

Grab yourself a great pair of affordable, Alexa-enabled earbuds while this sale lasts.

Max McHone
Max McHone
Amazon Echo Buds (2023): $35

Save $15

Battery life Rated up to 5 hoursNoise Canceling NoMultipoint YesWater-Resistant Yes (IPX2-- splash-proof)

With Black Friday just around the corner, Amazon has launched an early sale on its first-party earbuds. The 2023 Echo Buds are back down to their Prime Day all-time low price, meaning you can snag a set for just $35. 

Black Friday is on the horizon and we've started seeing some great Black Friday deals from Amazon, especially on electronics like earbuds. In fact, if you'd like to grab some great mid-range earbuds at an affordable price, Amazon has discounted the 2023 Echo Buds down to just $35. It's a great opportunity to pick up some of the best budget earbuds on the market for even less than usual, and this deal doesn't require a Prime membership like last month's Prime Day sale did. 

These third-gen Echo Buds have a lot to offer for this price. They're equipped with 12mm drivers for crisp, balanced audio, and support Bluetooth 5.2 for seamless connectivity with up to two devices at a time. They also feature two internal microphones with voice detection for clear audio on voice calls and hands-free access to Amazon Alexa, so you can make calls, set reminders and more using just the sound of your voice. Plus, they allow you to customize the tap controls so you can skip songs, adjust volume and more on the fly. They boast a total battery life of up to 20 hours with the charging case, and just 15 minutes of charging gives you two hours of listening time.

And if you want active noise cancellation, you can pick up the second-gen Echo Buds, which are currently $55 off for Prime members. You can grab them with a wired charging case for $65, or get the wireless charging case for $85. Or, if you're in the market for a different pair, you can check out our full roundup of all the best headphone and earbuds deals for even more bargains. 

