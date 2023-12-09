Don't Sleep On DreamCloud's Flash Sale This Weekend
Get up to 50% off mattresses from December 8-11. Prices start as low as $369.
Surprise! DreamCloud is having a flash sale this weekend and offering up to 50% off its best mattresses. A worn out mattress could be the reason you're constantly waking up feeling sore and tired. Your old mattress could also be the reason you've been struggling to fall asleep and stay asleep. If you're ready to change your mattress and improve the quality of your sleep then now is the time. Mattresses are usually pretty expensive but if you shop around, you'll often find great deals like DreamCloud's flash sale offerings. Right now, the company is cutting prices on some mattresses by 50% with prices from $369.
With this deal, you can grab a queen-sized DreamCloud Hybrid mattress for just $665. We've reviewed this model in the past and it did not disappoint. It's around 14-inches thick and feels like a medium to medium-firm, based on our firmness scale. The DreamCloud Hybrid is the perfect combination of memory foam, coils and other premium materials. This bed will offer both comfort and support to anyone looking to invest in a new mattress.
Additionally, you don't have to feel pressured when it comes to your new mattress. DreamCloud allows free returns along with a full year trial period so you can take the time to make sure you love your choice. You can also save big on bedding, bed frames and much more during this weekend's flash sale.
