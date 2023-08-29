X
Deal of the Day: Take $40 Off Shokz OpenRun Pro Premium Bone-Conduction Headphones

Our favorite bone-conduction headphones are a fantastic open-ear option for runners and workout enthusiasts -- and they're down to $140 right now at Amazon.

An OpenRun Pro set of headphones is displayed against a green background.
Shokz OpenRun Pro: $140

Save $40

Our favorite bone-conduction headphones are marked down by 22% at Amazon right now, making it a great time to invest in a pair. The light, open-ear design can help you tackle even the most intense workouts while staying aware of everything around you.

Bone-conducting headphones work by resting on your cheekbones, delivering the sound to your ears through vibrations -- and that open-ear design can help you stay aware of your surroundings, which makes them a safer option for runners. These ninth-gen bone-conduction headphones are the current flagship model from Shokz (formerly AfterShokz) and earned a spot on our roundup of the best running headphones and earbuds of 2023. 

Normally listing for $180, Amazon has slashed the price by 22% right now, meaning you can snag a pair for $140. That returns the OpenRun Pro to the lowest price we've seen. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later. 

The lightweight, wrap-around design should remain comfortable and secure regardless of how intense your workout gets. And you'll get up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, with a 5-minute top-off giving you up to 90 minutes of playback when you're short on time and need a boost. They're also IP55-rated water-resistant and come equipped with dual noise-canceling microphones and more powerful bass than its predecessor, which makes the OpenRun Pro a solid option for listening to music and podcasts or taking calls on the go. And you'll also get a hard carrying case with your purchase to keep your headphones safe. 

