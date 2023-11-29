X

Cyber Monday 2023 Live Blog: 130+ Last-Chance Offers You Won't Want to Miss

The Cyber Monday deals are winding down, but you can still take advantage of some serious savings everything from tech to everyday essentials.

Updated Nov. 29, 2023 7:37 a.m. PT

avatar
Written by  Adam Oram
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
avatar
Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram is a Deals Writer at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Expertise Deals, Apple
See full bio
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET
16171819202122232425+
Years of Experience
14151617181920212223
Hands-on Product Reviewers
6,0007,0008,0009,00010,00011,00012,00013,00014,00015,000
Sq. Feet of Lab Space

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise.

It's been a few days since Cyber Monday came and went, but there are still quite a few worthwhile bargains floating around out there. Major retailers like Amazon and Walmart are still offering tons of holdover deals on a variety of top tech, home goods, everyday essentials and more -- which includes some serious savings on smart home devices, gaming consoles and kitchen appliances.

And to help you make the most of these last-minute offers before they're gone for good, CNET's team of more than a dozen dedicated shopping experts is continuing to sort through thousands of great (and not-so-great) deals and rounding up the best bargains below. We're keeping this post updated in the coming days to ensure you still have the best deals at your fingertips, so keep checking back for the best offers still available. 

Our absolute favorite Cyber Monday deals

These are the deals you need to see, with a particular emphasis on highly rated products reviewed by CNET staff. 

Roku Express 4K Plus: $25

The Roku Express 4K Plus is our overall favorite streaming device of 2023, and right now you can pick it up for just $25 -- only a $1 more than the all-time low price. It supports 4K content and comes with Roku's voice remote for easy hands-free control. 

Details
Save $15
$25 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9: $329

This Amazon instant coupon offer knocks the red, pink and starlight variants of the latest Apple smartwatch (41 mm) down to $329, which saves you around $70 compared to the Apple Store price. Several configurations have already come and gone at this price so act fast to get the deal. 

Details
Save $70
$329 at Amazon

Bose SoundLink Flex: $119

Bose's top-notch SoundLink Flex has earned the overall top spot on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers of 2023 thanks to its durable build, punchy bass and overall impressive sound. It has an IP67 waterproof rating, 12-hour battery life and you can grab all four colors for 20% off right now

Details
Save $30
$119 at Amazon

PS5 Slim + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle: $499

This bundle deal includes the new slim version of the PlayStation 5, as well as a digital copy of Insomniac's Spider-Man 2. The console lists for $500 on its own, so with this bundle offer, you're essentially getting the game (a $70 value) for free.

This same offer is also available on a bundle that includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 instead.

Details
Save $70
$499 at Amazon

Meta Quest 2: $249

The Meta Quest 2 may be a generation old, but it's still one of our favorite headsets of 2023 and the most affordable way to jump into the world of VR. Right now you can snag both the 128GB and 256GB model for $51 off at Amazon.

Details
Save $51
$249 at Amazon

Fitbit Charge 6: $100

If you're already thinking about some New Year's resolutions, now's a great time to pick up a fitness tracker to help you stay on track and hit your goals. The Fitbit Charge 6 is our overall favorite model of 2023, and right now you can pick it up at an all-time low price. 

Details
Save $60
$100 at Amazon

Dyson V11 cordless vacuum: $400

The Dyson V11 is a more affordable alternative to the V15 Detect that earned a spot on our list of the best cordless vacuums of 2023. It weighs in at just 6.6 pounds, is equipped with 14 cyclones for powerful suction, and has a six-stage filtration system that traps dust, allergens and particles as small as 0.3 micron. This deal also comes with extra attachments for serious versatility.

Details
Save $170
$400 at Best Buy

Amazon Echo bundles: From $18

Cyber Monday is always a good time to save on Amazon devices, and Echo deals and bundles from $18 make fleshing out your smart home even more affordable. 

Details
Up to 70% off
See at Amazon

Cyber Monday deals under $25

A Roku streaming device and remote against a blue/purple background.
Roku/CNET

See more: Cyber Monday Deals Under $25

Cyber Monday tech deals

apple-watch-series-9-red
Apple/CNET

Cyber Monday everyday essential deals

snugpad-wool-dryer-balls
SnugPad/CNET

Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals

A white Lomi electric composter against an orange background.
Lomi/CNET

See more: Cyber Monday Air Fryer Deals

Cyber Monday health and fitness deals 

original-peleton-bike-bf
Peleton/CNET

See more: Cyber Monday Fitness Deals

Cyber Monday TV deals

The 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is displayed against a yellow background.
Amazon/CNET

See more: Cyber Monday TV Deals

Cyber Monday laptop deals

m1-macbook-air
Apple/CNET

See more: Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

Cyber Monday phone deals

samsung-galaxy-z-fold-5
Samsung/CNET

See more: Cyber Monday Phone Deals

Cyber Monday headphone deals

bose-quietcomfort-45
Bose/CNET

See more: Cyber Monday Headphone Deals

Cyber Monday gaming deals

switch-mario-kart-8-bundle
Nintendo/CNET

See more: Cyber Monday PS5 Deals and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals

Cyber Monday digital and streaming deals

microsoft-office-home-and-bussiness-2021-bf
Microsoft/CNET
See at

More Cyber Monday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. 

Show expert take Show less
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image