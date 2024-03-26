Bose Headphone and Earbud Prices Slashed Up to 29%

We have reached the end of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, however there are still some great deals available-- like this audio accessories. Bose is now offering a chance to pick up a range of new audio gear from Bose with savings of up to 26%.This sale has some of the Bose's most popular wireless headphones and earbuds as well as other audio accessories such as a great Bluetooth speaker. Remember these prices aren't going to stick around for much longer, especially since Amazon's sale event has ended, so act now if you want to make sure you won't wind up paying more later.

All of these deals are available in multiple colors so keep that in mind and make sure to pick the color that best fits your look. In terms of the deals themselves, the biggest percentage saving is on the excellent Bose QuietComfort headphones, a pair of cans that would normally sell for just shy of $350 but can now be picked up in one of four different colors for just $249. You'll get top-notch noise cancelation technology as well as up to 24 hours of battery life per charge. And they aren't that bad to look at either, especially in the rather lovely moonstone blue finish.

Prefer your audio to be more of a room-filler than a personal experience? The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker would normally retail for $149 but are now just $129, again in a range of cool colors. The speaker includes a microphone for making wireless calls and it's perfect for taking around the pool or the beach.

Other deals currently include the high-end Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones for just $379 and the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds for just $249. These are the cream of the crop, taking top spot on our lists of the best-noise canceling headhones and best noise-canceling earbuds so it's a good opportunity to save on the best of the best.

As great as these prices are, we know that they might not be for everyone. If you fall into that category, don't fret -- our list of the best headphone deals will have you bopping along in no time at all.