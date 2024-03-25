The 116 Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals to Shop on the Final Day
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is on its sixth and final day meaning it's your last opportunity to snag rare savings across home and tech.
There isn't long left to shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale. The March event has rolled into its sixth and final day, meaning there's now just a matter of hours until the deals expire and prices rise. So, if you're in the market for excellent deals on electronics, clothing, tools or home essentials, now is the time to shop the sale if you haven't already. And if you just have a few bucks left over to spend, be sure to peep our roundup of the Big Spring Sale deals under $25 or the deals CNET readers are enjoying for a few more ways to squeeze the last bit out of your budget.
We will be keeping you up to date on all of the best deals during the final hours of the sale, so keep checking back here for our top picks throughout the rest of the event. We'll also be delivering the best deals directly to subscribers of our Cheapskate daily deals newsletter and texting service.
Top picks from the Amazon Big Spring Sale
Stop losing your keys for good with this limited-time AirTag sale. AirTags are some of our favorite item trackers and during Amazon's Big Spring Sale you can pick up a pack of four for just $80. That's $19 off the usual asking price and just $1 more than the all-time lowest price we've seen for the set, dropping the price of each tracker to just $20.
The Pixel 7A, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are all now available with sizable discounts of up to $500 at Amazon for a limited time.
Samsung is running a unique sale right now on its TVs wherein you can get two for the price of one. Buy one of its 2024 models, and you can get a 65-inch TU690T TV at no extra cost.
Roku is our favorite smart TV interface thanks to its performance and affordability. You don't have to shell out hundreds of dollars on a new TV to upgrade to the Roku platform. Right now, there are deals on select Roku media streaming devices that drop the cost as low as $20 for the Roku Express or $30 off the Roku Streambar, bringing the cost to only $100.
Bose makes some of the best audio gear on the market and a huge selection of its headphones and Bluetooth speakers are on sale with as much as $100 off regular prices. Top picks include the QuietComfort Ultra, our favorite ANC headphones, and the SoundLink Flex, the best mini Bluetooth speaker.
Do you have spring DIY projects to complete? This sale on DeWalt drills, drivers, saws and more can help you get things shipshape for less.
Apple deals from the Big Spring Sale
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen): $199 (save $50)
- Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $99 (save $30)
- Apple AirTag: $24 (save $5)
- Apple AirTag (4-pack): $80 (save $19)
- Apple iPad Air (5th gen): $449 (save $150)
- Apple iPad (10th gen): $349 (save $100)
- Apple iPad Mini (6th gen): $400 (save $99)
- Apple Watch Series 9: $329 (save $70)
- Apple 2023 MacBook Pro M3 (14-inch): $1,399 (save $200)
- Apple 2023 MacBook Pro M3 Pro (16-inch): $2,250 (save $250)
Big Spring Sale Amazon device deals
- Amazon Fire tablets: Up to 32% off
- Amazon Fire TV Sticks: Up to 40% off
- Amazon Echo speakers: Up to 43% off
- Amazon Echo Show smart displays: Up to 33% off
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets: Up to 36% off
- Amazon Echo Kids smart speakers: From $28
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: $160 (save $30)
- Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers: From $45
- Ring video doorbells, cameras and alarms: Up to 44% off
- Blink video doorbells and cameras: Up to 40% off
- Amazon Fire TV sets: Up to 38% off
Big Spring Sale tech deals
- Google Pixel phones: Up to $250 off
- Motorola phones: Up to 42% off
- Meta Quest 2: $199 (save $50)
- Roku Express streaming devices: From $20
- Sonos speakers, soundbars and subwoofers up to 20% off
- Sony headphones and speakers: Up to 40% off
- Bose headphones and speakers: Up to $100 off
- Shokz OpenRun Pro: $140 (save $40)
- Samsung, Lenovo and Google tablets up to 43% off
- JBL True wireless earbuds up to 40% off
- Asus laptops and desktops up to 27% off
- Acer laptops and monitors: up to 47% off
- LG laptops and monitors: Up to 50% off
- Sceptre monitors: Up to 26% off
- Western Digital and SanDisk storage: Up to 45% off
- Vtoman jump starters and power stations: Up to 47% off
- Insta360 cameras and photography gear: Up to 30% off
- SoundPeats Air4 Pro: $41.59 with code SPA4P4PR
- Plugable 16-in-1 dock: $239 (save $60 with on-page coupon)
- Satechi Prime deals: Up to 30% off with Prime
- Google Nest home security: Up to 22% off
- iRobot Roomba robot vacuums: Up to 40% off
- TP-Link Tapo and Kasa smart light switches: Up to 43% off
- Holy Stone drones: Up to 35% off
- Bluetti portable power stations: Up to 36% off
- Jackery portable power stations: Up to 47% off
Big Spring Sale TV deals
- Samsung TV sale: Buy one, get one free
- Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV: $210 (save $90)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TVs: Up to 30% off
- TCL 75-inch Q6 QLED 4K TV: $600 (save $200)
- TCL 75-inch QM8 QLED 4K TV: $1,198 (save $1,100)
- LG 55-inch C3 Series OLED 4K TV: $1,297 (save $500)
- Hisense 65-inch R6 Series Roku 4K TV: $400 (save $400)
- Hisense 58-inch U6HF Series ULED 4K Fire TV: $420 (save $130)
- Samsung 65-inch Q60C Series QLED 4K TV: $650 (save $298)
Big Spring Sale home and kitchen deals
- DeWalt drill and power tool combo kits up to 46% off
- Keurig brewers and coffee pods up to 40% off
- Shark vacuum cleaners up to 50% off
- Dyson cordless vacuums up to 26% off
- Tineco vacuum cleaners up to 35% off
- Bissell vacuums and carpet cleaners: Up to 37% off
- Cuisinart kitchen appliances up to 28% off
- KitchenAid stand mixers, food processors and more: Up to 25% off
- Coway air purifiers up to 38% off
- Levoit Core 300P air purifier: $85 (save $15)
- Electric toothbrushes up to 55% off
- One Beat power strip surge protector: $12 (save $4)
- Mueller kitchen gadgets up to 50% off
- Breville smart ovens: Up to 20% off
- Revlon, Hot Tools and more hair tools up to 59% off
- Scotts Lawn Care and Ortho Pest Control up to 25% off
- Phomemo portable thermal printer: $133 (save $87)
- Dreametech vacuum cleaners: Up to 50% off
- Nectar mattresses: Up to 30% off
- Aura digital frames: Up to 20% off
- Buffy sheets: Up to 20% off
- Ruggable: Up to 15% off
- 5-outlet surge protector wall charger with USB: $10 (save $10)
- ThisWorx car vacuum: 20% off with code 20SPRINGWORX
- Snuggle-Pedic body pillow: $48 with code 20SNUGSPRING
- Cloud Massage Shiatsu foot massager: $260 (save $40)
- GearLight LED flashlights: 30% off with code 30GEARLIGHT
- GearLight LED headlamp (2-pack): 30% off with code GEARSAVE20
- Outdoor tools, furniture and accessories: Up to 57% off
Big Spring Sale everyday essential deals
- SnugPad XL wool dryer balls: $11 (save $1)
- Huggies diapers and wipes up to 20% off
- Pampers diapers and wipes: Up to 20% off
- Amazon Brands spring cleaning essentials: Up to 22% off
- Amazon Brands coffee pods: Up to 26% off
- Kleenex tissues up to 45% off
- Neutrogena products up to 51% off
- Cascade Platinum Plus pods (52 count): $17 (save $3)
- Febreze fabric refresher for pet odor (2 pack): 25% off
- Febreze air mist air freshener (3-pack): 15% off
- Mini ChomChom lint roller: 15% off with code 15MINICHOM
- Method foaming hand soap (3-pack): $11 (save $5)
- Energizer Batteries: Up to 38% off
- Mr. Clean Magic Eraser (5-pack): 30% off
- Tide Pods (76-count): $16 (save $4)
- Easter candy: Up to 30% off
Big Spring Sale fitness deals
- Peloton Bikes and accessories up to 16% off
- CAP weight equipment: Up to 51% off
- Adidas footwear and apparel: Up to 60% off
- Champion activewear: Up to 56% off
- Under Armor apparel, footwear and accesories: Up to 32% off
- Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells: $405 (save $144)
- Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell: $149 (save $50)
- RitFit leg press hack squat machine: $700 (save $100)
- NordicTrack T Series treadmill: $479 (save $120)
How long does the Amazon Big Spring Sale run?
The Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 through March 25, meaning today is the final day of the event. If you want to know precisely when the Big Spring Sale will end, you have until midnight pacific on March 25 to score the savings.
What is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
Amazon has run spring sales in the past and its latest iteration, the Big Spring Sale, is essentially the same idea: lots of deals launching simultaneously, across almost every product category, available for a limited time. Select new deals will be launching daily, so it's worth checking back for the latest items on sale.
The six-day-long sale features deals on seasonal items like outdoor furniture, cleaning products and yard work essentials, along with a smattering of discounts on tech, home and beauty products. Amazon's own devices like Echo smart speakers and Fire TV Sticks are also seeing deep discounts.
We don't know if Amazon is testing the waters for another Prime Day-level sale in the first quarter of the year, following in the footsteps of the now-annual October Prime Day event, but it's an opportunity for shoppers to buy things they may have already been eyeing up without having to pay full price outside of the usual summer and fall sale seasons. Given Amazon has referred to this Big Spring Sale as the "first-ever," it suggests that this event is likely to become an annual thing.
Do I need a Prime subscription to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, unlike Prime Day-style events, the Amazon Big Spring Sale doesn't require a Prime subscription to get in on the deals, although there are some Prime-exclusive deals in the mix. Plus, there are plenty of other Prime membership perks like speedy delivery, so an active Prime account can help you get more out of the sale, but on the whole, the majority of deals are available for anyone to shop.
What products are discounted during the Amazon March Sale?
Amazon is running thousands of limited-time deals during its Big Spring Sale with an emphasis on seasonal items. These include sales on outdoor furniture, fitness deals, yard tools and spring cleaning essentials, although there are plenty of tech deals to be had too. We're seeing some stellar headphone deals, TV sales and discounts on home security products to name a few.