Big Spring Sale Deal Knocks Latest AirPods Pro Earbuds Down to All-Time Low Price at Amazon

Apple's second-gen USB-C AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds you can find. It's easy to see why they're so popular, thanks to a slew of great features that you don't always need an Apple device to use. But with a list price of $249, they're definitely among the more expensive wireless earbuds available today. Thankfully, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here and is bringing with it a ton of tech discounts, including a huge $60 price cut on Apple's latest 'buds.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering the second-gen AirPods Pro with USB-C charging port for just $189, a return to their all-time low price. Amazon's Big Spring Sale is slated to end March 26, and this deal could expire sooner, so you don't want to wait on placing your order.

Today's deal is on the latest AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C and MagSafe-equipped charging case. They are some of the best noise-canceling earbuds wireless earbuds you're likely to find. They also sport Apple's transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings and can automatically optimize their volume based on your environment. In use, the earbuds promise an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (including the battery life stored in the charging case). They also instantly pair and switch between Apple devices, making these wireless earbuds a joy to use for those in the Apple ecosystem.

Watch this: AirPods Pro 2: After 2 Months, They're Still Great 09:53

If you plan on buying these to use with your Apple Vision Pro headset, you'll enjoy support for 20-bit/48 kHz lossless audio with ultralow latency. The Apple Vision Pro has its own built-in speakers so AirPods aren't an essential add-on, but they do allow for a more immersive -- and private -- viewing experience if you want to lose yourself in a movie.

Not into Apple's buds or looking for headphones instead? There are tons of headphone and earbud deals available right now.