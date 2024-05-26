Big Memorial Day Deal: Grab a Free iPhone 15 Plus With a Freebie iPad or Apple Watch SE

This weekend is full of great Apple Memorial Day deals -- whether you're on the hunt for a new phone, tablet or computer. But if it's an iPhone 15 Plus that you have your eye on you need look no further than this exceptional Verizon deal. It gives you the chance to bag an iPhone 15 Plus for free when you take a new line on an unlimited plan. What's more, you can also add a new 9th-gen iPad or 2nd-gen Apple Watch SE to your order for free when you attach another plan to it.

This is among the best iPhone 15 deals that we've seen and it works out to great the savings even before you remember that you just received one of Apple's flagship phones for free.

The iPhone 15 Plus comes with a huge 6.7-inch display and can be had in a range of colors. On the inside, you'll find the A16 Bionixc chip while 48-megapixel main camera handles photography and videography duties. Face ID and 5G support round out the main features.

This freebie iPhone 15 Plus isn't going to be avaialble forever so we suggest ordering yours now if you're ready for an upgrade. Remember that any additional iPad or Apple Watch will require its own cellular plan as well though, and those can soon bump up your monthly Verizon commitment.