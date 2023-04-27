Best Streaming Service Deals From T-Mobile, Verizon and More

Have your sights set on Disney Plus?

Verizon includes the Disney Bundle -- subscriptions to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus that run a combined $15 a month -- with its 5G Play More and 5G Get More unlimited plans. Other plans, such as its most affordable Start and Welcome Unlimited plans, have six-month trials of Disney Plus included, but not the bundle.

Verizon allows mixing and matching with most of its unlimited plans, so as long as one line on your account has a Play More or Get More plan, you will be able to get the perk. Note that it is only one Disney subscription per Verizon account, not per individual line.

The deal works for both new and existing Disney Plus subscribers, so if you already have a subscription you can either cancel or, if you have the six-month trial, have the Verizon subscription run first and then have your regular subscription continue after.

It is also worth noting that the Disney Bundle Verizon offers includes ad-free Disney Plus (though Hulu still has ads). Disney's regular triple play offer starts at $13 per month but has ads for Disney Plus and Hulu. Going ad-free for Disney Plus and Hulu in a triple play with ESPN Plus runs $20 per month.

According to Verizon's website, both the Disney Bundle and six-month Disney Plus offerings are available until Nov. 17.