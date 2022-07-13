Prime Day Gaming Deals: Save on Games and Accessories for Switch, PS5 and More

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.
Whether you're shopping for that special gamer in your life or you're a gamer yourself, there is always an influx of gaming deals during Prime Day. This year, is no different. From July 12-13, you can save on a wide range of gaming products, including controllers, gaming headsets and more. We've collected the best gaming deals out there, and we'll be updating this list over the course of Prime Day 2022, so be sure to come back often to catch up on all the best discounts.
Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals
Even five years in, the Nintendo Switch is going strong, with an excellent output of games and accessories on a regular basis. Prime Day has discounted many of them, including newer titles like Mario Strikers: Battle League, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Pokemon Legends Arceus.
The Best Nintendo Switch game deals
- Nintendo Switch Sports: $45 (save $5)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League: $51 (save $9)
- Pokemon Legends Arceus: $52 (save $8)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond: $47 (save $13)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: $50 (save $10)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons: $52 (save $8)
- Luigi's Mansion 3: $50 (save $10)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: $43 (save $17)
- Mario Kart Deluxe 8: $50 (save $10)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition: $42 (save $18)
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing: $30 (save $10)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection: $20 (save $20)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed: $27 (save $23)
- Life is Strange: True Colors: $30 (save $30)
The Best Nintendo Switch accessory deals
- PowerA Enhanced wireless controller - Mario Pop: $44 (save $11)
- 8Bitdo arcade stick for Nintendo Switch and PC: $72 (save $18)
- Tomtoc Nintendo Switch OLED case: $20 (save $7)
- Tomtoc Nintendo Switch Lite case: $15 (save $5)
- Nintendo Swith accessories kit: $36 (save $9)
- Nintendo Switch game case holder: $11 (save $3)
Prime Day PS5 deals
The PS5 has had a stellar start this generation, with a ton of awesome games and innovative accessories. Prime Day has discounts on pretty much every accessory under the sun for the PS5, and a number of awesome games are also on sale.
The Best PS5 game deals
- Elden Ring: $50 (save $10)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: $40 (save $30)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure: $30 (save $30)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection: $30 (save $20)
- Guardians of the Galaxy: $25 (save $35)
- Battlefield 2042: $15 (save $55)
- Grid Legends: $20 (save $40)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin: $40 (save $20)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: $30 (save $40)
- King of Fighters XV: $30 (save $30)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed: $27 (save $23)
- Monster Energy Supercross 5: $27 (save $33)
- Far Cry 6: $13 (save $47)
The Best PS5 accessory deals
- DualSense controller: $59 (save $11)
- PlayStation Pulse 3D wireless headset: $89 (save $11)
- PlayStation DualSense charging station: $20 (save $10)
- PlayStation media remote: $20 (save $10)
- PlayStation HD camera: $50 (save $10)
- Logitech G29 Driving Force racing wheel: $190 (save $210)
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro gaming headset: $114 (save $180)
- Logitech G Pro X wireless headset: $142 (save $87)
- Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset: $62 (save $38)
- Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset: $57 (save $73)
- Razer Kraken Kitty RGB gaming headset: $95 (save $55)
- HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset: $85 (save $55)
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600 wireless gaming headset: $70 (save $30)
- Astro A40 TR gaming headset: $100 (save $50)
Prime Day Xbox Series X|S deals
The Xbox Series X|S kept full compatibility with all games and accessories from the previous generation, which gave its users a huge number of options. Prime Day has discounted some of its best games, including Forza Horizon 5, Elden Ring, and Guardians of the Galaxy as well as a number of great accessories.
The Best Xbox game deals
- Forza Horizon 5: $22 (save $38)
- Elden Ring: $45 (save $15)
- Halo Infinite: $35 (save $25)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: $45 (save $15)
- Dying Light 2: $35 (save $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition: $20 (save $40)
- Guardians of the Galaxy: $25 (save $35)
- Battlefield 2042: $15 (save $55)
- Grid Legends: $20 (save $40)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin: $40 (save $20)
- King of Fighters XV: $30 (save $30)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed: $27 (save $23)
- Monster Energy Supercross 5: $27 (save $33)
The Best Xbox accessory deals
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro gaming headset: $114 (save $180)
- Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset: $62 (save $38)
- Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset: $57 (save $73)
- Razer Kraken Kitty RGB gaming headset: $95 (save $55)
- Astro A40 TR gaming headset: $100 (save $50)
- Turtle Beach Stealth 700 wireless gaming headset: $110 (save $40)
- PowerA wired controller: $25 (save $5)
- PowerA Enhanced wired controller: $30 (save $8)
- PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced wired controller: $40 (save $5)
- PowerA Fusion Pro 2 wired controller: $63 (save $27)
- PDP Xbox wired controller: $20 (save $15)
- Razer Wolverine V2 wired controller: $60 (save $40)
Prime Day PC accessory deals
The PC is the wild west of gaming, with the most options for games and accessories. Prime Day has a number of great sales on gaming mouse options, gaming keyboards, and gaming headsets.
- Logitech G502 wireless gaming mouse: $85 (save $65)
- SteelSeries Rival 5 gaming mouse: $33 (save $27)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse: $52 (save $78)
- Logitech G Pro gaming keyboard: $85 (save $45)
- Logitech G213 Prodigy gaming keyboard: $38 (save $32)
- SteelSeries Apex 5 gaming keyboard: $70 (save $30)
- Razer Huntsman Tournament edition gaming keyboard: $71 (save $59)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 gaming keyboard: $76 (save $64)
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro gaming headset: $114 (save $180)
- Logitech G Pro X wireless headset: $142 (save $87)
- Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset: $62 (save $38)
- Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset: $57 (save $73)
- Razer Kraken Kitty RGB gaming headset: $95 (save $55)
- HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset: $85 (save $55)
- Astro A40 TR gaming headset: $100 (save $50)
- Logitech G920 Driving Force racing wheel: $190 (save $110)
- PDP Xbox wired controller: $20 (save $15)
- Razer Wolverine V2 wired controller: $60 (save $40)
Prime Day VR deals
VR is an expensive sect of the gaming stratosphere, but Prime Day has some sweet deals on the Oculus Quest 2 and the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite. Now's the right time to jump in if you're planning to.
- Oculus Quest 2 + free $25 gift card: $299 (save $25)
- HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR system: $639 (save $749)
- HTC Vive Cosmos Elite headset only: $380 (save $69)
- HTC Vive deluxe audio strap: $70 (save $30)