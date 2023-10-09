Best October Prime Day Phone Deals You Can Shop Right Now
Things are heating up with Prime Day only a day away, and we're already seeing a lot of great phone deals you can grab right now.
Prime Day is happening tomorrow, and we're already seeing a lot of great deals across several retailers. In fact, we're seeing a lot of excellent Prime Day deals on phones you can grab right now; whether you want iOS or Android, high-end or budget, there's something there for everybody.
We've done our best to find deals that align with our own favorite phones, such as phones from our best phones under $300 and best phones overall lists. As such, we're fairly confident with all the phones we've suggested below; whether they're ultra-budget friendly or higher-end flagship phones, you'll find a good phone with a great price. We've also focused primarily on unlocked phones that will work on all US carriers, and noted where carrier service is required to get the deal.
Best Prime Day phone deals
Another great budget option is the Nokia G100, and while it has the same HD resolution screen, it is bigger at 6.5 inches. It also comes with a couple of nice features, such as a side-mounted fingerprint reader and facial recognition, which we're surprised to see at this price. There's also slightly more RAM and storage with 4GB and 128GB, respectively. The 5,000-mAh battery will also take you much further.
It's rare to find a device in this price range that works well and comes with a stylus, but Motorola has somehow managed to do it. Not only that, but you get a gorgeous 6.8-inch screen with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate running at FHD Plus. It also comes with the still relatively powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, so it's an all-around power house for such a budget-friendly phone.
The Samsung Galaxy A54 is Samsung's midrange phone offering with a lot of great features. The 6.4-inch display is vibrant, and the rear 50-megapixel and ultrawide 12-megapixel cameras take excellent pictures, especially since Samsung has a lot of experience with photo software. The octa-core Exynos 1380 is also more powerful than the Snapdragon 695, and you even get an impressive 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with the latter being expandable with up to a 1TB MicroSD.
It's rare to find such a great deal on a phone that hasn't been released yet, but if you love Google and want a Pixel phone, this deal gives you both the Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel Buds Pro for less than $700. The Pixel 8 has a lot of new features, like the Best Take photo editing tool, and it comes with a Tensor G3 processor, so it's powerful. As for the Pixel Buds Pro, they have excellent audio fidelity, top-notch noise canceling and an amazing fit.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a phone that doesn't need an introduction, especially since it's one of the phones that helped launch the foldables market. Featured on our list of best Android phones, the Flip 5 comes with a larger and better front screen and an improved hinge that lets the phone close fully. It also comes with significantly better cameras and performance than the Flip 4 and a slightly better battery life.
While the iPhone 13 might be a little bit old at this point, especially with the iPhone 15 just coming out, it's still a great phone and worth picking up. That's especially the case if you don't want to spend the high price associated with a new iPhone or offers from a carrier. Luckily, you can save yourself $100 and grab an iPhone 13 5G for just $630.
Love it or hate it, the new iPhone 15 Pro comes with USB-C and a few other minor upgrades here and there. Of course, if you're just entering the Apple ecosystem, the iPhone 15 Pro is likely the way to go, with an improved A17 chip, the better 3.2 USB protocol, and the new optical zoom, which is better than the competition. This is the only locked deal on the list, but only because it's so good. You only pay taxes and shipping, a $60 activation fee that is credited to your account, and then $60 a month for Boost Infinite, which gives you unlimited talk, text and data.
