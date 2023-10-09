Best October Prime Day Phone Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Prime Day is happening tomorrow, and we're already seeing a lot of great deals across several retailers. In fact, we're seeing a lot of excellent Prime Day deals on phones you can grab right now; whether you want iOS or Android, high-end or budget, there's something there for everybody.

We've done our best to find deals that align with our own favorite phones, such as phones from our best phones under $300 and best phones overall lists. As such, we're fairly confident with all the phones we've suggested below; whether they're ultra-budget friendly or higher-end flagship phones, you'll find a good phone with a great price. We've also focused primarily on unlocked phones that will work on all US carriers, and noted where carrier service is required to get the deal.

Best Prime Day phone deals



Nokia G100: $130 Another great budget option is the Nokia G100, and while it has the same HD resolution screen, it is bigger at 6.5 inches. It also comes with a couple of nice features, such as a side-mounted fingerprint reader and facial recognition, which we're surprised to see at this price. There's also slightly more RAM and storage with 4GB and 128GB, respectively. The 5,000-mAh battery will also take you much further. Details Save $70 $130 at Amazon

Moto G Stylus 5G: $240 It's rare to find a device in this price range that works well and comes with a stylus, but Motorola has somehow managed to do it. Not only that, but you get a gorgeous 6.8-inch screen with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate running at FHD Plus. It also comes with the still relatively powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, so it's an all-around power house for such a budget-friendly phone. Details Save $190 $240 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $398 The Samsung Galaxy A54 is Samsung's midrange phone offering with a lot of great features. The 6.4-inch display is vibrant, and the rear 50-megapixel and ultrawide 12-megapixel cameras take excellent pictures, especially since Samsung has a lot of experience with photo software. The octa-core Exynos 1380 is also more powerful than the Snapdragon 695, and you even get an impressive 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with the latter being expandable with up to a 1TB MicroSD. Details Save $52 $398 at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Buds Pro: $699 It's rare to find such a great deal on a phone that hasn't been released yet, but if you love Google and want a Pixel phone, this deal gives you both the Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel Buds Pro for less than $700. The Pixel 8 has a lot of new features, like the Best Take photo editing tool, and it comes with a Tensor G3 processor, so it's powerful. As for the Pixel Buds Pro, they have excellent audio fidelity, top-notch noise canceling and an amazing fit. Details Save $200 $699 at Amazon

iPhone 13 5G 128GB: $630 While the iPhone 13 might be a little bit old at this point, especially with the iPhone 15 just coming out, it's still a great phone and worth picking up. That's especially the case if you don't want to spend the high price associated with a new iPhone or offers from a carrier. Luckily, you can save yourself $100 and grab an iPhone 13 5G for just $630. Details Save $100 $630 at Best Buy