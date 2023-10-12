17 Prime Day iPhone and Android Deals Still Available
Even though Prime Day is over, there are still some great phone deals you can take advantage of.
Amazon's October Prime Day might be over, but we're still seeing a lot of great deals on both budget and flagship phones. Similarly, the anti Prime Day deals that we had from Amazon's competitors are still around, so there are many opportunities to grab a good phone deal from there. We don't know how long these deals will last, so be sure to grab something that you like before its deal expires.
We've done our best to find deals that align with our own favorite phones, such as phones from our best phones under $300 and best phones overall lists. As such, we're confident in all the phones we've suggested below -- whether they're ultrabudget devices or higher-end flagship phones, you'll find a good phone with a great price. We've also focused primarily on unlocked phones that will work on all US carriers and noted where carrier service is required to get the deal.
Best Prime Day phone deals
A great budget option is the Nokia G100, which has a big 6.5-inch screen, though it's only HD resolution. It comes with a couple of nice features, such as a side-mounted fingerprint reader and facial recognition, which we're surprised to see at this price. There's also a decent amount of RAM and storage at 4GB and 128GB, respectively. The 5,000 mAh battery should get you through the day no problem.
It's rare to find a device in this price range that works well and comes with a stylus, but Motorola has somehow managed to do it. Not only that, but you get a gorgeous 6.8-inch screen with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate and 2,220x1,080-pixel resolution. It also comes with the still relatively powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, so it's an all-around powerhouse for such a budget-friendly phone.
It's rare to find such a great deal on a phone that has only just been released, but if you love Google and want a Pixel phone, this deal gives you both the Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel Buds Pro for less than $700. The Pixel 8 has a lot of new features, like the Best Take photo editing tool, powered by Google's own Tensor G3 processor. As for the Pixel Buds Pro, they have excellent audio fidelity, top-notch noise canceling and an amazing fit.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a phone that doesn't need an introduction, especially since it's one of the phones that helped launch the foldables market. Featured on our list of best Android phones, the Flip 5 comes with a larger and better front screen and an improved hinge that lets the phone close fully. It also comes with significantly better cameras and performance than the Flip 4 and a slightly better battery life.
While the iPhone 13 might be a little bit old at this point, especially with the iPhone 15 just coming out, it's still a great phone and worth picking up. That's especially the case if you don't want to spend the high price associated with a new iPhone or offers from a carrier. Save yourself $100 and grab an iPhone 13 5G for just $630.
Love it or hate it, the new iPhone 15 Pro comes with USB-C and a few other minor upgrades here and there. If you're just entering the Apple ecosystem, the iPhone 15 Pro is likely the way to go, with an improved A17 chip, the better 3.2 USB protocol, and the new optical zoom, which is better than the competition.
This is the only locked deal on the list, but only because it's so good: You only pay taxes and shipping and a $60 activation fee, which gets credited to your account. Then it's $60 a month for Boost Infinite, which gives you unlimited talk, text and data.
- TCL 40XL: $140 (save $40)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2: $999 (save $350)
- Motorola Moto G 5G: $190 (save $210)
- OnePlus Nord N20 5: $240 (save $60)
- Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: $275 (save $25)
- Google Pixel 7A 5G: $449 (save $50)
- Motorola Edge Plus: $500 (save $500)
- OnePlus 11 5G: $600 (save $100)
- OnePlus 8 Pro: $700 (save $299)
- Sony Xperia Pro-I 5G: $1,000 (save $800)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,620 (save $300)
Get your next phone for the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Mobile Guides
Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans