17 Prime Day iPhone and Android Deals Still Available

Amazon's October Prime Day might be over, but we're still seeing a lot of great deals on both budget and flagship phones. Similarly, the anti Prime Day deals that we had from Amazon's competitors are still around, so there are many opportunities to grab a good phone deal from there. We don't know how long these deals will last, so be sure to grab something that you like before its deal expires.

We've done our best to find deals that align with our own favorite phones, such as phones from our best phones under $300 and best phones overall lists. As such, we're confident in all the phones we've suggested below -- whether they're ultrabudget devices or higher-end flagship phones, you'll find a good phone with a great price. We've also focused primarily on unlocked phones that will work on all US carriers and noted where carrier service is required to get the deal.

Best Prime Day phone deals



Nokia G100: $130 A great budget option is the Nokia G100, which has a big 6.5-inch screen, though it's only HD resolution. It comes with a couple of nice features, such as a side-mounted fingerprint reader and facial recognition, which we're surprised to see at this price. There's also a decent amount of RAM and storage at 4GB and 128GB, respectively. The 5,000 mAh battery should get you through the day no problem. Details Save $70 $130 at Amazon

Moto G Stylus: $160 It's rare to find a device in this price range that works well and comes with a stylus, but Motorola has somehow managed to do it. Not only that, but you get a gorgeous 6.8-inch screen with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate and 2,220x1,080-pixel resolution. It also comes with the still relatively powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, so it's an all-around powerhouse for such a budget-friendly phone. Details Save $140 $160 at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Buds Pro: $699 It's rare to find such a great deal on a phone that has only just been released, but if you love Google and want a Pixel phone, this deal gives you both the Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel Buds Pro for less than $700. The Pixel 8 has a lot of new features, like the Best Take photo editing tool, powered by Google's own Tensor G3 processor. As for the Pixel Buds Pro, they have excellent audio fidelity, top-notch noise canceling and an amazing fit. Details Save $200 $699 at Amazon

iPhone 13 5G 128GB: $630 While the iPhone 13 might be a little bit old at this point, especially with the iPhone 15 just coming out, it's still a great phone and worth picking up. That's especially the case if you don't want to spend the high price associated with a new iPhone or offers from a carrier. Save yourself $100 and grab an iPhone 13 5G for just $630. Details Save $100 $630 at Best Buy