CNET/Samsung

If you've been interested in buying a new TV, you have a cavalcade of awesome Memorial Day deals to sift through. Now's a great time to upgrade your home entertainment setup. Whether you're looking for a top-of-the-line OLED model smart TV or a budget-friendly television that'll get the job done, the offers on an impressive variety of television models are here to promise big value and even bigger savings.

When we say these TV deals are impressive, we're not pulling you're chain. There are thousands in savings featured in our guide below. Since these are holiday-themed sales, it's safe to say they won't be around for long. Considering the fact that the next big shopping event is Amazon's Prime Day (which kicks off in July) Memorial Day is the perfect time to grab that TV of your dreams.

Best overall Memorial Day TV sales

Memorial Day sales on TVs



Amazon/CNET Amazon 55-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV: $390 Save $160 Amazon's first-party TV sets offer great quality and features for the price, and you can save $160 on its 55-inch Omni series right now. As well as a 55-inch 4K screen, it offers HDR, Dolby Digital Plus audio as well as hands-free access to Alexa. Other sizes are also on offer. $390 at Amazon

Did you know? We have an Amazon Storefront with some of the best Memorial Day deals available.

CNET/Samsung Samsung 85-inch QN900C 8K TV: $3,997 Save $2,302 If you're really looking to treat yourself, then grabbing this absolutely immense 8K TV while it's $2,302 off is a great shout. Aside from the absolutely stunning visuals, making it great for watching just about anything, it's also good for gaming and music thanks to different modes. It's basically everything you could want in a TV, just so long as you have the room for it. $3,997 at Walmart

CNET/Amazon Insignia 24-inch F20 TV: $65 Save $25 If you're looking for a cheap TV deal, then this Insignia 24-inch TV is a good one. It comes with Fire TV built-in, has 720p visuals and even comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. It's nothing too flashy, but it will work well in a playroom or guest bedroom where you don't need something top-of-the-range. $65 at Amazon

TCL/CNET TCL 40-inch S3 Google TV: $150 Save $50 This TCL 3-Series uses the excellent Roku system, so you have access to all of your favorite streaming services. It has a 40-inch, 1080p LED display and direct-lit backlighting. You can control the TV using either the remote or the Roku companion app on your phone, or use hands-free voice control through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa smart devices. $150 at Target

Samsung/CNET Samsung 70-inch CU7000D Series TV: $500 Save $50 During the Costco TV sale, you can score $50 off this great Samsung TV that has features such as PurColor, which fine-tunes true-to-life picture quality, and the Samsung smart and gaming hubs. With these hubs, you can stream TV shows, movies and some games as well. $500 at Costco



Other Memorial Day TV deals:

Should you buy a TV on Memorial Day?



If you're in the market for a new TV, snagging one on Memorial Day is generally a good idea. Though the best prices of the year are usually found during Black Friday, if you need a new TV in the spring and can't wait until much later the fall, Memorial Day is the best time to buy one. Many TVs are on sale now during the holiday weekend.

Where are the best Memorial Day TV sales?



Tons of retailers are having sales on TVs for Memorial Day. Some of those retailers include Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target and Costco. You can shop these sales either online or in-store, whichever you prefer.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

Lots of great deals are going on this Memorial Day weekend. You score savings on appliances, outdoor furniture and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.