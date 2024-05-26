Save Up to 40% on Govee Smart Lights This Memorial Day Weekend
If you've wanted to redecorate your spaces, you can get Govee smart lights for less this Memorial Day weekend.
This year's Memorial Day deals are coming fast, and we haven't even reached the big day yet. There are tons of incredible deals already available, and those on the hunt for a great Memorial Day smart home deal need look no further. Govee is currently offering deals on a cadre of smart lights, light strips and other products that will help you redefine your space. Savings of up to 40% off are available right now, but these deals won't be around for long. Get your orders in if you're looking to brighten your home.
You can find more of our smart home deals all year through CNET Deals.
Govee has quite a few deals running right now, and we've compiled a list of some of their standout offers. With outdoor lights, LED strips and backlights that change your home's ambiance, Govee has budget-friendly lights for everyone.
Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.
Outdoor lights
- Govee Smart outdoor string lights 2, 150ft: $130 (save $40 with click coupon)
- Govee Outdoor LED smart waterproof strip lights, 98.4ft: $120(save $40 with click coupon)
- Govee Outdoor ground lights 2, 50ft: $75 (save $20 + save an extra $5 with click coupon)
- Govee Outdoor string lights, 96ft: $50 (save $22 with click coupon)
- Govee Outdoor WiFi RGBIC spotlights, 2-pack: $75(save $15 with click coupon)
- Govee Permanent outdoor lights pro, 100ft: $320 (save $80 with click coupon)
- Govee RGBIC flood lights, 6-pack: $110(save $20 with click coupon)
Indoor lights
- Govee RGBIC LED cylinder floor lamp: $110 (save $60 with click coupon)
- Govee RGBIC LED floor lamp: $99 (save $50)
- Govee RGBIC LED floor lamp: $85(save $15 with click coupon)
- Govee RGBIC table lamp: $48 (save $12 with click coupon + save 5% on Govee 9.8ft RGBIC String Downlights with this purchase)
- Govee RGBIC LED string downlights: $150 (save $50 with click coupon)
- Govee Smart downlights 6-inch, 4-pack: $80 (save an extra $20 with click coupon)
- Govee triangle light panel 10-pack: $85 (save $85 with click coupon)
Rope and strip lights
- Govee RGBIC neon rope light, 10ft: $50 (save $20 with click coupon)
- Govee RGBIC LED strip light, 65ft.: $60 (save $20 with click coupon)
- Govee RGBIC LED strip lights, 16.4ft: $10(save $2 with click coupon)
- Govee Smart LED strip lights, 32.8ft: $23(save $10 with click coupon)
- Govee RGBIC LED strip lights, 32.8ft: $19 (save $10)
- Govee RGBIC LED strip light, 65.6ft: $45(save $20 with click coupon)
Backlights
- Govee Envisual TV LED backlight T2: $110 (save $30)
- Govee Envisual TV LED backlight with camera, 12ft: $80 (save $10)
- Govee TV LED backlight, 7.8ft: $10 (save $10 click coupon)
Amazon also has a Buy 2, Save 5% sale that lets you combine any two eligible items and automatically get a discount on your own self-made bundle. Looking for more smart home items but not sure if these deals are for you? We've got a list of Memorial Day deals and smart light recs that can help you find exactly what you need for less.