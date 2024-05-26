X
Save Up to 40% on Govee Smart Lights This Memorial Day Weekend

If you've wanted to redecorate your spaces, you can get Govee smart lights for less this Memorial Day weekend.

Govee Neon Rope Lights
This year's Memorial Day deals are coming fast, and we haven't even reached the big day yet. There are tons of incredible deals already available, and those on the hunt for a great Memorial Day smart home deal need look no further. Govee is currently offering deals on a cadre of smart lights, light strips and other products that will help you redefine your space. Savings of up to 40% off are available right now, but these deals won't be around for long. Get your orders in if you're looking to brighten your home.

Best Memorial Day Smart Home Deals

Govee has quite a few deals running right now, and we've compiled a list of some of their standout offers. With outdoor lights, LED strips and backlights that change your home's ambiance, Govee has budget-friendly lights for everyone.

Outdoor lights

Indoor lights

Rope and strip lights

Backlights

Amazon also has a Buy 2, Save 5% sale that lets you combine any two eligible items and automatically get a discount on your own self-made bundle. Looking for more smart home items but not sure if these deals are for you? We've got a list of Memorial Day deals and smart light recs that can help you find exactly what you need for less.

