Memorial Day Weekend Appliance Deals: Huge Savings on Refrigerators, Dishwashers, Microwaves and More
The holiday weekend brings eye-opening discounts from major retailers on big-ticket appliances for your home.
In the first big sale of 2024, the Memorial Day weekend deals are coming in hot and heavy, particularly on big-ticket items like laptops, furniture and home appliances. If your refrigerator is making a funny sound or freezing your vegetables, now could be a great time to upgrade to a more modern and reliable device. The holiday sales mean that you won't have to pay full price on dishwashers, ranges, washing machines or other home appliances.
If your appliances are looking a little worse for wear, the Memorial Day weekend brings great prices on home appliances from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and the Home Depot. Whether you need to upgrade your entire kitchen suite or you just want to nab a cute mini fridge, deals like these mean it's likely you won't pay full price, as long as you shop before the sales end.
With Amazon's Prime Day still roughly two months away, and Labor Day months off, these deals are the best chance you have for nabbing major appliance discounts for a while. To save you a bit of time and effort, we've rounded up some of the best appliance sales you can take advantage of right now. We'll keep updating this page, so check back often over the Memorial Day weekend for the latest deals, to help you replace that rattling washer or dryer or upgrade your kitchen suite.
Best overall Memorial Day appliance sales
- Lowe's: Up to 40% off select major appliances
- Best Buy: Up to 45% off select major appliances and get a Best Buy gift card of up to $500 with the purchase of some appliances
- Home Depot: Save up to $500 on home appliances and up to $2,400 on kitchen bundles.
- LG: Up to $600 off select kitchen and laundry appliance bundles
- Samsung: Up to $4,113 off select appliance bundles
- Walmart: Up to $500 off select major appliances
- Wayfair: Up to 40% off select major appliances
Memorial Day sales on appliance bundles
Following the principle of buy more, save more, LG is offering escalating savings when you bundle multiple appliances. If you purchase two appliances, the company will take off $200. Buying three appliances saves you $400, and purchasing four or more will take $600 off your total.
Samsung has its bundles priced to move. The company has created a collection of bundles that will save you anywhere from $2,750 to $4,113 on top appliances, like the popular glass-front Bespoke series. What if you want to save big in a more mix-and-match selection? You can build your own bundle, get exactly what you want and still save up to $1,500.
Looking for more bundles?
- Lowe's: Buy more, save more event on kitchen appliance packages
- The Home Depot: Up to $2,400 off certain appliances
- Best Buy: Package deals with savings of up to $3,855
Memorial Day sales on refrigerators
Gaining our notice for best fridge design, Samsung's Bespoke refrigerators knock it out of the park. Customizable with replaceable door panels, you can match your fridge to your dream kitchen palette, rather than being forced to go the other way around. At 29 cubic feet of space, this model can handle family meal planning like it's nothing. The beverage center makes getting water or other drinks a breeze, but my favorite feature is how easy it is to change the water filter. It's both attractive and incredibly functional.
This appliance has 27 cubic feet of food storage available, and it has the added benefit of being made by a brand kitchen enthusiasts know and trust. Highly rated, this model has the fast functionality and elegant aesthetic of the French doors, which allows you to store whatever sheet pans and party platters you might need to put in the fridge. The fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish both stays cleaner for longer and goes with almost anything. This model usually retails for $3,700, but right now, you can save a whopping $1,000 off the list price.
Not all kitchens need (or can accommodate) large double-door fridges, but this compact model from Frigidaire gives you all the stainless steel style in a little package. At less than $230, it's a great deal if you're thinking about adding an extra fridge to your basement lair.
When you can't customize an entire kitchen, counter-depth refrigerators help avoid that awkward bump out that comes with standard counters and cupboards. This one gives you all the extra space of a side-by-side and comes in two finishes, plus it's over $800 off.
You know what's better than a mini fridge? A mint green retro mini fridge with a top freezer and energy star rating! That's exactly what you'll get with this sweet refrigerator perfect for offices, dorm rooms and teen havens.
More great refrigerator deals:
- Frigidaire 17.6-cubic-foot counter-depth French door refrigerator: $1,148 (save $851)
- LG InstaView 26-cubic-foot, 3-door French door counter-depth Max smart refrigerator: $2,199 (save $1,300)
- Samsung 30-cubic-foot mega capacity 3-door French door smart refrigerator with Family Hub: $2,298 (save $1,201)
- KitchenAid 27-cubic-foot 3-door French door refrigerator with water and ice dispenser: $2,700 (save $1000)
- Whirlpool 24.5-cubic-foot French door refrigerator: $2,098 (save $901)
- Samsung 31-cubic-foot mega capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with 4 ice types: $1,546 (save $1,353)
- LG 27.7-cubic-foot French door smart refrigerator with water and ice maker: $1,699 (save $700)
- Whirlpool 24.5-cubic-foot, 4-door French door refrigerator with water and ice maker: $2,099 (save $900)
- Samsung Bespoke 30-cubic-foot, 3-door French door standard-depth refrigerator: $1,598 ($1,101)
- LG 27-cubic-foot counter-depth Max 3-door French door smart refrigerator: $1,599 (save $900)
- Samsung 31.5-cubic-foot mega capacity French door refrigerator with beverage center: $1,499 (save $900)
- LG 24-cubic-foot top-mount freezer refrigerator with multiflow air system: $746 (save $253)
Memorial Day sales on washers and dryers
If you're short on space, it might be worth considering a washer/dryer combo. This ventless LG WashCombo combines your washer and dryer into one machine, saving you time and space. Being able to dry also skips the step of having to haul heavier damp laundry from one vessel to another. This mega-capacity machine offers a 5-cubic-foot barrel to get the big jobs done. It comes in two color options, and you can even add on a pedestal storage drawer (for an extra $299) to gain storage capacity and raise the height of the machine, which may be helpful to those with issues bending too low.
LG's WashTower Laundry Center is a great washing machine and dryer option for someone with limited space. This stacked set features a 4.5-cubic-foot washer and a 7.4-cubic-foot dryer, and the EnergyStar rating will offer you both economic and ecological peace of mind. With app connectivity, you can track all the info from wash time to maintenance needs right on your phone.
This set has got a $601 discount from its typical $2,199 price tag, but right now, you can score an extra $150 off during the Buy More, Save More event.
Though front-loading, stackable washers are arguably more popular, top-loading washing machines are just as efficient and often significantly cheaper. Plus they have that added unadvertised bonus of letting you toss something in after you've started the load. This set includes a 3.5 cu. ft. washer and a 7 cu. ft. electric dryer for less than $1,000.
If you want a high-efficiency washer that can do big loads including bedding and washable rugs, this is your best bet. You can save $451 on the regular price, plus Wayfair has a rebate offer of up to $150. The rebate isn't instant, as you need to fill out a form after purchase, but it can still save you a little more on a high-end machine. This one comes in emerald green, brushed black or silver.
Clean up on more washer and dryer deals:
- Electrolux 4.5-cubic-foot front load washer: $848 (save $601)
- Electrolux 8-cubic-foot front load electric dryer: $898 (save $651)
- Samsung Bespoke 5.3-cubic-foot combination washing machine/dryer with steam cycle: $2,198 (save $1,101)
- GE 4.5-cubic-foot high-efficiency top-load washer with Wash Boost: $560 (save $240)
- Whirlpool 3.5-cubic-foot high-efficiency top-load washer: $498 ($201)
- LG 5-cubic-foot front-load WashCombo combination ventless HE smart washer/dryer: $2,200 (save $800)
- Samsung 4.5-cubic-foot high-efficiency stackable front-load washer: $628 (save $271)
- Kenmore 7-cubic-foot electric dryer with SmartDry: $448 (save $252)
- Kenmore 3.5-cubic-foot top-load washer: $428 (save $172)
Memorial Day sales on ranges
This Frigidaire glass top range offers the easy cleanup of a single surface and a stainless steel finish that matches almost anything (but it also comes in black or white for $50 more). It boasts a potent 3,200-watt EvenTemp element, for reliable temperatures every time. It has a quick 30-minute steam clean function for a simple-to-maintain pristine oven. The extra wide storage drawer should fit baking racks with ease.
The LG Studio gas range is striking to look at, but it's more than just a pretty face. Outside of the matte white finish with bronze contrast knobs and overall handsome presence, this gas range offers both air frying and sous vide capabilities thanks to the in-built ProBake convection technology, making it a massively multi-use addition to any home chef's cooking arsenal.
This stove screams, "Why be boring when you can be fabulous?" and though the bright-yellow color may not be for everyone, the savings definitely are. Get this dual range with 10 cooking modes, including pizza oven. And it does come in other colors: Right now the matte black, red and steel are still in stock, in addition to the lemon color.
A range of deals on cooktops and ovens:
- Frigidaire Gallery five-element induction range with Total Convection and air fry capability: $1,398 (save $901)
- Samsung Wi-Fi enabled smart induction modular cooktop with four elements: $998 (save $401)
- Cosmo 4-foot double oven and commercial-style gas range with fan-assist convection: $4,100 (save $1,463)
- LG smart double wall oven True Convection, air fry and steam sous vide: $2,599 (save $1,300)
- Forno 5-foot double oven and professional freestanding gas range: $6,186 (save $1,827)
- Samsung smart convection electric range with No Preheat AirFry: $698 (save $401)
- Samsung 6.3-cubic-foot smart freestanding electric range with steam clean: $679 (save $220)
- Samsung 6.3-cubic-foot, 30-inch smart freestanding double oven electric range: $1,028 (save $521)
Memorial Day sales on dishwashers
This LG dishwasher comes equipped to tackle your post-dinner dish load with a third rack to take full advantage of all available space. In addition to that, this model has the technology to spray the dishes from multiple angles to really tackle those stuck-on bits that get missed by traditional dishwashers.
This KitchenAid PrintShield dishwasher with topside controls has three racks (the third being the FreeFlex rack with rotating jets) so you can wash more items at once, saving time and water. At 44 dBA, it's quiet for a dishwasher. It comes in two finishes, with one costing slightly more than the other.
If you're after a high-end, advanced dishwasher, this one has all the bells and whistles. It's got the third rack, PrecisionWash technology so you don't have to rinse anything before you put it in, plus it can be app controlled, so you can start it with the sound of your voice, using Amazon Alexa or Google Home. It comes in a variety of finishes as well.
Streak-free savings on dishwashers:
- Whirlpool top-control dishwasher with third rack: $520 (save $230)
- Samsung auto-release dishwasher with third rack: $459 (save $340)
- Maytag front-control dishwasher with tall tub: $519 (save $360)
- Frigidaire front-control dishwasher with MaxDry technology: $400 (save $125)
- Samsung auto-release smart dishwasher with StormWashPlus: $700 (save $290)
- Frigidaire front-control 24 in. built-in dishwasher: $359 (save $200)
- Honeywell 18-inch compact dishwasher: $398 (save $111)
Memorial Day sales on microwaves
This over-the-range microwave model packs 1,000 watts of nom-nuking power. Its easy-to-clean finish resists fingerprints and smudges, and the two-speed fan helps to heat food thoroughly. Hovering above your stove, you won't have to give up counter space for this robust reheater.
This stylish microwave looks great on the counter and works like a charm. It comes in green or white and it's currently $69 cheaper than the regular price. It's also just 0.9 cubic foot, making it a good choice for dorm rooms and rentals as well.
Though spending close to $1,000 on a microwave might seem extravagant, this is no ordinary nuker. It fits over the range, so it'll save you counter space, and it's a microwave, air fryer, toaster oven, convection oven, dehydrator, bread proofer and ventilation hood all in one.
These microwave deals are heating up:
- Frigidaire 1.8-cubic-foot, 1,000-watt over-the-range microwave: $249 (save $130)
- Insignia 1.1-cubic-foot black countertop microwave: $75 (save $35)
- Samsung 2.1-cubic-foot, 1,000-watt over-the-range smart microwave: $299 (save $160)
- Samsung 1.6-cubic-foot, 1,000-watt over-the-range microwave: $199 (save $90)
- Whirlpool 1.7-cubic-foot, 1,000-watt over-the-range microwave: $219 (save $130)
Impulse Buys Under $25 That Actually Make Great GiftsSee all photos
When is the best time to buy appliances?
The best times to snag savings on appliances are the major patriotic holidays (Presidents Day, Labor Day, Memorial Day and such) along with Black Friday. Some appliances may also be available at steep discounts during Cyber Monday. Memorial Day is competitive and companies are motivated to sell at deep discounts before the start of summer for those who can't wait that long.
When is Memorial Day 2024?
On the last Monday of May each year, we celebrate Memorial Day, a holiday that honors US military service members who have died in service of their country. That means this year's Memorial Day lands on Monday, May 27.
What are the best Memorial Day sales?
As is the case with other major holiday-based shopping events, Memorial Day sales are usually fairly wide-ranging, covering top brands and retailers. Appliances and mattresses tend to see the largest discounts, making it a great time to invest in those big-ticket items for the home. Following the trends of previous years, we're seeing a variety of deals on items such as 4K TVs, home goods like furniture and decor, outdoor tools and more.
How does CNET select the best Memorial Day Appliance deals?
Our team of expert shoppers and deal-hunters has spent years helping buyers understand which major sales and deals are legitimately good and which are more routine. That includes Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten very good at weeding out scams and superficial deals on appliances of every kind, so you see only the best offers on appliances.
At CNET we look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a deal to show you.
Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no manufacturers are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
Quality reviews are important for any product, but especially for deeply discounted items. An appliance is a big investment, and if you don't get enough mileage out of it, well of course the discount wasn't really worthwhile.
Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it'll be around for only a short while or will be available only for remaining stock, we'll let you know up front so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed.