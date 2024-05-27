Best Memorial Day Deals Under $100: Headphones, Coffee Makers, Smart Home Gadgets and More
Memorial Day is finally here, so don't miss out on these super deals that bring a lot of our favorite products under $100.
Memorial Day is here and so are major discounts on a wide range of products. Even if you're not looking to spend big -- like on a mattress or a TV -- there are plenty of deals worth your money. We've scoured the internet for the best Memorial Day deals under $100, from Apple products and other tech finds to skincare and everyday essentials that will make your day-to-day a lot simpler.
We'll keep updating this list as more deals drop through out the day (and for any that linger after, too), so make sure to check this page from time to time. And for those looking to spend even less, don't miss out on our list of Memorial Day deals under $50 and Memorial Day deals under $25.
Our absolute favorite Memorial Day deals under $100
These deals are the best our experts have found thus far and include many highly rated products reviewed by our own CNET editors as well as popular picks across the board with our readers.
This magnetic power bank has a 10,000-mAh capacity with a smart display that can tell you how much power it has left to give in both percentage and time. It will even tell you how long it will take to reach a full charge. It also has a convenient stand and comes in a variety of colors.
You can snag a new video doorbell and an indoor camera to keep an eye on everything from pets and sitters to package deliveries and visitors with this bundle that saves you 42%.
The latest model of Amazon's Echo Show 8 is a great option for those looking for a smart display. It's one of our favorite options, and this massive markdown drops the price to within $5 of the lowest price we've seen.
The Soundcore Motion 300 won an Editors' Choice Award due to its powerful sound and its fully waterproof design that allows you to take it anywhere. Clip the on-page coupon to unlock the savings.
Memorial Day deals under $100 on tech and smart home
Smart lights are a great way to make a big impact in a small space. Nab this Govee floor lamp to add ambience to your space. It's at an all-time low price of just $85 when you clip the on-page coupon.
- Apple Pencil 2: $79 (save $50)
- Apple AirTag 4-pack: $79 (save $20)
- Amazon Fire TV soundbar: $100 (save $20)
- Soundcore Motion Plus Bluetooth speaker: $80 (save $20 with coupon)
- Sony WHCH720N headphones: $100 (save $50)
- Apple HomePod Mini: $95 (save $5)
- Apple AirPods 2: $100 (save $30)
- Marshall Major IV Bluetooth headphones: $97 (save $53)
- Insignia 32-inch F20 Series Fire TV: $90 (save $40)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds: $75 (save $25)
- Blink Outdoor 2-camera system: $100 (save $80)
- Laegendary 4x4 RC car: $58 (save $58 with code 50RACECAR)
- JBL Endurance Race waterproof wireless earbuds: $50 (save $30)
- Vankyo leisure 470 wireless mini projector: $100 (save $20)
Memorial Day deals under $100 on kitchen and home goods
Make delicious smoothie bowls, nut butter and more at home with ease. Whether you're taking smoothies with you on the go or storing in the fridge, this kit is a great option.
- NutriBullet Pro Plus 1,200-watt personal blender: $100 (save $30)
- Bella Pro Series 12.6-quart digital air fryer oven: $100 (save $70)
- Keurig K-Express single-serve pod coffee maker: $70 (save $20)
- Lodge 6-quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven: $80 (save $53)
- SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker: $70 (save $30)
- Greenworks 24V 600 PSI cordless power cleaner: $100 (save $100)
- Costway electric deep fryer: $75 (save $74)
- Keurig K-Iced Essentials iced and hot coffee maker: $59 (save $20)
- Carote nonstick pots and pans set: $80 (save $70)
- Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Wide Mouth Water Bottle: $37 (save $13)
Memorial Day deals under $100 on health, beauty and self-care
Now you can grab both a 19.3-ounce bucket along with 20 stick packs of unflavored vegan collagen peptides powder so that you can have a main hub for your kitchen and also have easy packets for when you're on the go or traveling for several days. And it's $16 cheaper than buying each separately.
- Chi G2 professional hair straightener: $60 (save $59)
- Clinique 4.2-ounce Moisture Surge 100H auto-replenishing hydrator moisturizer: $69 (save $15)
- GNC mix-and-match buy two, get one free sale
- Holo Taco Down to Earth nail polish bundle: $78 (save $7)
- CeraVe buy one, get one 40% off
- Exerscibe Vybe pro muscle massage gun: $61 (save $62 with code 50GOODVYBES)
- Veva 9000 air purifier for large rooms: $50 (save $50 with code 50PUREAIRTCP)
- Beachwaver curling iron with 1.25-inch barrel: $59 (save $40)
- Laneige lip sleeping mask: $15 (save $9)
- EltaMD UV daily SPF 40 tinted face sunscreen: $31 (save $10)
What are the best Memorial Day deals under $100 worth buying?
You can find a lot of tech products marked down for Memorial Day, including tablets, security cameras, smart displays and more. But you'll also find great deals on small kitchen appliances, beauty products and home decor.
What else is on sale this Memorial Day?
You can find tons of deals on everything from mattresses to appliances and beyond. Even more expensive tech like TVs and home audio gear will be marked down. To keep up with all the best deals as they drop, be sure to follow our live Memorial Day coverage.
Impulse Buys Under $25 That Actually Make Great GiftsSee all photos
How we choose the best Memorial Day deals under $100
CNET editors have covered shopping events for over five years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless more. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from all over.
We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing deals to show you. We have a team of experts who have tested countless products to make sure we're only sharing the best options under $100.
- Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no brands are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
- Quality reviews and testing are important for any product. If you're unhappy the first time you use it, the discount wasn't worthwhile.
- Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know upfront so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed.