Best Memorial Day Deals Under $100: TVs, Speakers, Headphones, Coffee Makers and More

Memorial Day weekend deals are about to expire, so don't miss out on these super deals that bring some of our favorite products under the $100 asking price.

Adrian Marlow
Adrian is a deals writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film, before transitioning into commerce writing in 2021. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Expertise Deals
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
4 min read
$70 at Amazon
anker-memorial-day-sale.png
Anker MagGo power bank: $70
Save $20
$80 at Amazon
Ring video doorbell and camera
Ring video doorbell and indoor cam bundle: $80
Save $60
$95 at Amazon
amazon-echo-show-8-2023-03
Echo Show 8 (3rd gen): $95
Save $55
$65 at Amazon
soundcore-by-anker-motion-300-black
Soundcore Motion 300: $65
Save $15
$85 at Amazon
a green light glowing from a floor lamp next to a cupboard with plants on top
Govee floor lamp: $85
Save $60
$90 at Best Buy
The Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor kit is displayed against a gradient yellow and orange background with a sale badge.
Ninja Foodie smoothie bowl maker and nutrient extractor: $90
Save $30
$70 at Amazon
The Vital Protein Collagen Peptides powder bundle is displayed against a gradient orange and pink background with a price drop badge.
Vital Proteins collagen peptides powder bundle: $70
Save $16
An RC Car, Apple Pencil 2 and a Sodastream on a colorful background
Time is running out on Memorial Day weekend, but fear not! Memorial Day itself is only around the corner. This is usually when all the big retailers bring out the big guns in terms of deals. Expect record lows and plenty of additional incentives all intended to make you part with your hard-earned cash. That's where we come in. We sift through all the good, bad and ugly offers the web has to make sure only the best are left for your consideration. 

We've gathered the best deals that cost $100 or less to help you score some stellar options ahead of Memorial Day. We'll keep updating this list as more deals drop closer to the big event. And for those looking to spend even less, be sure to check out our list of Memorial Day deals under $50 and Memorial Day deals under $25.

Our absolute favorite Memorial Day deals under $100

These deals are the best our experts have found thus far and include many highly rated products reviewed by our own CNET editors as well as popular picks across the board with our readers.

Anker MagGo power bank: $70

Save $20

This magnetic power bank has a 10,000-mAh capacity with a smart display that can tell you how much power it has left to give in both percentage and time. It will even tell you how long it will take to reach a full charge. It also has a convenient stand and comes in a variety of colors.

$70 at Amazon
Ring video doorbell and indoor cam bundle: $80

Save $60

You can snag a new video doorbell and an indoor camera to keep an eye on everything from pets and sitters to package deliveries and visitors with this bundle that saves you 42%. 

$80 at Amazon
Echo Show 8 (3rd gen): $95

Save $55

The latest model of Amazon's Echo Show 8 is a great option for those looking for a smart display. It's one of our favorite options, and this massive markdown drops the price to within $5 of the lowest price we've seen.

$95 at Amazon
Soundcore Motion 300: $65

Save $15

The Soundcore Motion 300 won an Editors' Choice Award due to its powerful sound and its fully waterproof design that allows you to take it anywhere. Clip the on-page coupon to unlock the savings.

$65 at Amazon

Memorial Day deals under $100 on tech and smart home

Govee floor lamp: $85

Save $60

Smart lights are a great way to make a big impact in a small space. Nab this Govee floor lamp to add ambience to your space. It's at an all-time low price of just $85 when you clip the on-page coupon

$85 at Amazon

Memorial Day deals under $100 on kitchen and home goods

Ninja Foodie smoothie bowl maker and nutrient extractor: $90

Save $30

Make delicious smoothie bowls, nut butter and more at home with ease. Whether you're taking smoothies with you on the go or storing in the fridge, this kit is a great option. 

$90 at Best Buy

Memorial Day deals under $100 on health, beauty and self-care

Vital Proteins collagen peptides powder bundle: $70

Save $16

Now you can grab both a 19.3-ounce bucket along with 20 stick packs of unflavored vegan collagen peptides powder so that you can have a main hub for your kitchen and also have easy packets for when you're on the go or traveling for several days. And it's $16 cheaper than buying each separately. 

$70 at Amazon

What are the best Memorial Day deals under $100 worth buying?

You can find a lot of tech products marked down right now, including tablets, security cameras, small kitchen appliances, smart displays and more. But you'll also find great deals on small kitchen appliances, beauty products and home decor. 

What else is on sale this Memorial Day weekend?

You can find tons of deals on everything from mattresses to appliances and beyond. Even more expensive tech like tablets and headphones will be marked down. To keep up with all the best deals as they drop, be sure to follow our live Memorial Day coverage

How we choose the best Memorial Day deals under $100

CNET editors have covered shopping events for over five years, including Black FridayPrime DayMemorial Day and countless more. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from all over. 

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing deals to show you. We have a team of experts who have tested countless products to make sure we're only sharing the best options under $100.

  • Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no brands are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
  • Quality reviews and testing are important for any product. If you're unhappy the first time you use it, the discount wasn't worthwhile. 
  • Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know upfront so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed. 

