Best Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Preorder Deals: Free Pixel Buds, Pixel Watch 2 and More

After months of rumors and leaks, the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are now official. Here are the best places to preorder yours.

Adam Oram Deals Writer
Google on Wednesday unveiled its latest flagship phones: the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Going on sale on Oct. 12, the new devices feature more AI smarts as well as improvements to the cameras. But Google's Pixel lineup is more expensive than in previous years with entry-level prices rising by $100 -- all the more reason to be on the look out for Pixel 8 preorder deals. 

As well as new AI and camera features, there are some other notable upgrades, including Google's new Tensor G3 processor, which powers both models, and brighter screens on both phones. The smaller Pixel 8 is also getting a higher 120Hz refresh rate display, up from 90Hz in the previous-gen model and the Pixel 8 Pro gains a neat new temperature sensor.

Watch this: Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro First Look

We'll be gathering all of the best Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro preorder deals below and we'll continue to update this page as we get nearer the devices' launch. 

See the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Up Close and Personal

Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones in their rose and bay colors
Google Pixel 8 Pro's three-camera camera bar
the Pixel 8 smartphone in Google's rose color
+9 more
See all photos

The Pixel 8 comes in three color variants: rose (pink), hazel (grey) and obsidian (black). The larger Pixel 8 Pro is available in bay (sky blue), porcelain and obsidian.

How much do the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cost?

The Pixel 8 series sees an increase in retail price by $100 across the board compared to the previous-generation devices. Here's how US pricing breaks down in full:

  • Pixel 8 (128GB): $699
  • Pixel 8 (256GB): $759
  • Pixel 8 Pro (128GB): $999
  • Pixel 8 Pro (256GB): $1,059
  • Pixel 8 Pro (512GB): $1,179
  • Pixel 8 Pro (1TB): $1,399

Best Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro preorder deals

Google Store

Free Pixel Buds Pro or $200 off Pixel Watch 2

Preorder the Pixel 8 series device directly at Google and get a pair of Pixel Buds Pro thrown in for free or $200 off the newly unveiled Pixel Watch 2. Plus you can get as much as $650 back when you trade in your old phone.

See at Google Store

Best Buy

Free Pixel Watch 2

Best Buy is offering Pixel 8 buyers a free Pixel Watch 2 with their preorder (a $350 value). You can also trade in your old device and save as much as $800. 

See at Best Buy

Amazon

Free Pixel Buds Pro or Pixel Watch 2

Amazon is now accepting preorders for the Pixel 8 series and is bundling in some stellar freebies. You can snag a free set of Pixel Buds Pro (worth $200) with your Pixel 8 purchase, or get a free Pixel Watch 2 when you go for the Pixel 8 Pro. That's a $350 extra value.

See at Amazon

AT&T

Up to $1,040 off with trade-in

New and existing customers can get the Pixel 8 Pro for free at AT&T with a trade-in and eligible unlimited wireless service. The up to $1040 in bill credits will be applied over 36 months. The device you trade in has to be worth at least $35 to get the savings. Don't want the bigger phone? You can get the regular Pixel 8 for just $15 per month on a new line with no trade-in required. (Note that AT&T's list prices are $40 more than those stated by Google.)

See at AT&T

Verizon

Up to $1,000 off with trade-in

Google is also offering the Pixel 8 Pro for free with trade-in and an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. Again, the trade-in credit is applied over 36 months. And if you're switching to Verizon, you can get a further $200 back. Also need a smartwatch upgrade? You can get $400 off a Google Pixel Watch alongside your Pixel 8 preorder. 

See at Verizon

T-Mobile

Up to $800 off with trade-in

Trade in your old phone at T-Mobile or open a new line and you can get up to $800 off the Pixel 8 series, meaning the standard Pixel 8 phones are available for free. You'll get the discount via 24 monthly bill credits when you add or upgrade to a Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan.

See at T-Mobile
