Best Google Pixel 8A Deals: Contract Deals and Free Gift Cards

The Google Pixel 8A is now out having been announced at the Google I/O developer conference, and joins the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro as flagship phones for the company. Part of that is due to a host of new AI features, but for the PIxel 8A, a big part of the appeal is the incredible affordability of the device. This smartphone couples impressive processing power with a less expensive price tag, starting at $499 for the base model. Plus, there are current deals that can bring that cost down even lower.

Watch this: Google's Pixel 8A Is Here: What's New and Different 03:43

The Pixel 8A comes equipped with a lot of the same features as the line's current flagship model, from similar battery life to comparable processors. It also boasts the ability to run Audio Magic Eraser, Best Take and Gemini Nano model, which is something that Google's budget-tier phones haven't been set to handle in the past. In fact, these phones even provide the same display brightness as the standard Pixel 8, offering up to 2,000 nits of brightness (1,400 nits in HDR). The Pixel 8A is fairly close in size to the line's flagship, too. The Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch display, while the 8A comes in at 6.1 inches.

How much does the Pixel 8A cost?

The base 128GB model starts at $499. Or you can double your storage to the 256GB model for just $60 more.

What colors does the Pixel 8A come in?

The Pixel 8A comes in four colors: aloe (light green), bay (light blue), obsidian (black) and porcelain (white).

Best Pixel 8A deals

We've searched the web for all of the best Pixel 8A deals to help you score an upgrade at a solid price. We'll keep updating this page as more deals drop, so check back often.

Amazon Free $100 gift card Right now when you order the unlocked Google Pixel 8A at Amazon, you'll score a $100 Amazon gift card. This offer is available now through May 19. You can grab this deal on all color variants of the 128GB model or on the black color variant of the 256GB model. See at Amazon

Best Buy Free $100 gift card From now until May 19, when you order the unlocked Google Pixel 8A at Best Buy, the retailer will throw in a free $100 gift card. That offer is available with all color variants of the 128GB model or on the black color variant of the 256GB model. You can also save up to $499 with a qualifying trade-in. Best Buy is also offering a free one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with your purchase. See at Best Buy

Target Free $100 gift card The unlocked version of the Google Pixel 8A is currently the normal price at Target, but you do get a $100 gift card for buying it. This is one of our favorite versions of this offer purely because Target has so many things you could spend that on. $499 at Target

Verizon Free on Unlimited plan Verizon currently has an online-only offer on where you can get the Pixel 8A for free if you commit to a 36-month contract with them on the Unlimited plan. This has to be for a new line though, so keep that in mind. See at Verizon