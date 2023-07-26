X
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Preorder Deals: Up to $900 Off and Double Storage

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for less by trading in your old phone -- and benefit from a free storage upgrade to boot.

Oliver Haslam Writer
After months of rumors the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is now official and you can place your preorder right now. Doing so should get you a new foldable phone on or around Aug. 11, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. Order now and you will also benefit from the free storage upgrade offer that's running at multiple retailers, too.

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products.

That means that buying a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for its starting price of $1,000 will not only get you the latest flip phone but also a full 512GB of storage rather than the 256GB entry-level model. And that isn't even the end of the story -- you'll also save up to $900 when you trade in your old phone, too.

That special deal is with Samsung itself, and we're expecting carriers to also offer their own discounts on the hottest new thing in tech. With a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a larger 3.4-inch outer display and a 6.7-inch foldable inner one, you're going to get a lot of phone for your money regardless -- and a notable upgrade over the older Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Three Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in multiple colors
Samsung

What colors does the Galaxy Z Flip 5 come in?

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in a ton of colors, although some are Samsung-exclusive. Every retailer should offer the graphite, lavender, cream and mint colors. But those looking to pick up a new Galaxy Z Flip 5 in gray, blue, green or yellow are going to have to buy direct from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked screenshot
Samsung

How much does the Galaxy Z Flip 5 cost?

The starting price for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, before you add any trade-ins or take advantage of any discounts, read as follows.

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB): $1,000
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB): $1,120 (currently offered as a free upgrade)

Best Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 at Samsung

Double the storage and up to $900 off

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is on offer at Samsung right now with a preorder bonus netting buyers a free upgrade from 256GB to 512GB of storage. Looking to save some cold, hard cash? Samsung will also give you up to $900 off if you trade in your old phone.

Some examples include the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, with both garnering the full $900 discount. Switching? Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max is also worth $900, while the iPhone 14 Pro will get you $800.

See at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 5 at Best Buy

Free storage upgrade and up to $800 off when trading in, plus freebies

Best Buy is already taking preorders for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in a few colors and you'll get the same double-storage deal as if you were buying direct from Samsung. That means you'll get 512GB instead of 256GB without paying extra.

Best Buy's trade-in values aren't as impressive. The retailer will give you up to $800 depending on what you're handing over. There are other perks, though -- a $100 Best Buy gift card and a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are also thrown in for free.

See at Best Buy
