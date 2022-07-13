154 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Tech Deals: TVs, Earbuds and More

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.
After weeks of anticipation, Prime Day is officially here -- and it seems to be ending just as fast as it began. Today is the final day of Amazon's massive online sale, where you'll find discounts on just about anything and everything from home decor to everyday essentials and, of course, tons of top tech. But with literally thousands of deals to sift through, and just a few hours left to shop, it can be a challenge to make sure you're not missing out on any of the best bargains.
To help you make the most of the time you have left, we've rounded up some of the best deals you'll find on tech, gadgets and appliances, including laptops, headphones, smart watches, air fryers and more below. And for even more savings, be sure to check out our round up of the best anti-Prime Day deals you can shop right now, many of which also expire tonight.
- 14-inch MacBook Pro: $1,799 (save $200)
- Instant Vortex 2-quart air fryer: $42 (save $18)
- Ecovacs Deebot T8 robot vacuum: $320 (save $330)
- Apple AirPods Pro: $170 (save $79)
- Ninja 4-quart air fryer: $95 (save $35)
- Fire 7 tablet (16GB): $30 (save $20)
- Apple TV 4K: $129 (save $70)
- MagSafe Battery Pack: $80 (save $19)
- Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System: $224 (save $225)
- Fire 7 tablet (32GB): $33 (save $37)
- Ninja Foodi 6.5-quart pressure cooker and air fryer: $180 (save $20)
- Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System: $143 (save $26)
- Apple AirPods Max: $449 (save $100)
- Fire 7 Kids tablet: $50 (save $50
- iRobot Roomba 692: $180 (save $120)
- Apple EarPods with Lightning connector: $18 (save $11)
- JBL Clip 4 mini Bluetooth speaker: $50 (save $30)
- Apple Watch SE: From $219 (save $60)
- MagSafe Duo Charger: $104 (save $25)
- Amazon Kindle Kids: $50 (save $60)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen): $20 (save $30)
- AirPods 2: $90 (save $39)
- 43-inch Pioneer 4K Fire TV: $200 (save $120)
- Echo Frames: $100 (save $150)
- M1 iMac: $1,448 (save $51)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro: $2,299 (save $200)
- Philips PH802 noise-isolating headphones: $40 (save $70)
- Apple Watch Series 7: From $279 (save $120)
- AirPods Max: $449 (save $100)
- Blink Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2: $51 (save $34)
- Cosori 7-Quart Air Fryer Oven Combo: $125 (save $35)
- M1 MacBook Air (save $100)
- MagSafe Charger: $32 (save $7)
- Withings smartwatches: Up to 33% off
- iPad (10.2-inch): $299 (save $30)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids: $25 (save $35)
- 24-inch Insignia 720p Fire TV: $90 (save $80)
- Beats EP wired on-ear headphones: $80 (save $45)
- AirTag (4-pack): $85 (save $14)
- Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless buds: $30 (save $20)
- 32-inch Insignia 720p Fire TV: $100 (save $80)
- iPad Mini 6 (64GB, Wi-Fi + cellular): $599 (save $50)
- AirPods Pro: $170 (save $79)
- AirTag Leather Keyring: $19 (save $16)
- Suunto Core outdoor watch: $106 (save $17)
- Beats Studio3 noise-canceling over-ear headphones: $200 (save $150)
- Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart digital air fryer: $55 (save $25)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 512GB: $1,240 (save $460)
- 39-inch Insignia 720p Fire TV: $150 (save $80)
- Fossil Men's Gen 5E: $199 (save $50)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Baby Grogu Stand Bundle: $42 (save $30)
- 65-inch Toshiba M550 4K Fire TV: $500 (save $500)
- Bose SoundLink II: $162 (save $67)
- Amazfit Band 5: $31 (save $9)
- 75-inch Toshiba M550 4K Fire TV: $700 (save $700)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus with Black Type Cover: $700 (save $330)
- iMac with Retina 5K Display: $1,450 (save $289)
- Echo (4th Gen): $60 (save $40)
- Suunto 9 Peak: $455 (save $114)
- Fitbit Charge 5: $110 (save $40)
- M1 Mac mini: $570 (save $129)
- Roborock E5 robot vacuum: $180 (save $110)
- 75-inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,798 (save $402)
- Echo Buds 2: $70 (save $50)
- Fitbit Versa 3: $161 (save $69)
- WD My Passport 1TB solid-state drive: $110 (save $90)
- iPad Air 5 (64GB): $559 (save $40)
- Skagen Gen 6: $196 (save $99)
- AOC 24-inch gaming monitor: $150 (save $30)
- Dell Inspiron 13 (5310): $930 (save $170)
- Moto 360 (3rd Gen) smartwatch: $150 (save $50)
- Fitbit Luxe: $100 (save $30)
- 65-inch LG OLED Evo C2 Series 4K Smart TV: $2,297 (Save $203)
- HP 15.6-inch laptop: $470 (save $190)
- Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 Ryzen 5: $599 (save $252)
- Echo Show 5: $35 (save $50)
- Acer Aspire 5 15-inch laptop: $316 (save $74)
- Fitbit Versa 2: $110 (save $40)
- Amazon Halo View: $45 (save $35)
- ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3: $300 (save $70)
- 75-inch Toshiba C350 4K Fire TV: $630 (save $70)
- M1 iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2TB): $1,999 (Save $199)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $200 (save $80)
- Fossil Women's Charter Hybrid Smartwatch HR: $172 (save $43)
- JBL Vibe 100: $30 (save $20)
- Amazon Halo Band: $45 (save $55)
- Garmin Forerunner 245: $240 (save $110)
- Echo Show 5 Kids: $40 (save $55)
- 55-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,598 (save $300)
- Roku Express 4K Plus: $25 (save $15)
- Suunto 9 Baro: $479 (save $120)
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro: $125 (save $55)
- Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro: $950 (save $200)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $380 (save $150)
- JBL Tune 130NC: $60 (save $40)
- Gigabyte A5 K1 gaming laptop: $1,049 (save $350)
- Google PixelBook Go: $776 (save $73)
- Garmin Venu 2: $270 (save $130)
- Sennheiser CX: $80 (save $50)
- Fire TV Stick Lite: $12 (save $18)
- Garmin Fenix 5 Plus: $395 (save $355)
- 58-inch Insignia F30 LED 4K Fire TV: $320 (save $160)
- Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds: $99 (save $30)
- Michael Kors Women's MKGO Gen 5E: $174 (save $76)
- 60-inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV: $798 (save $100)
- Fire TV Stick: $17 (save $23)
- Skullcandy Indy Evo true wireless buds: $40 (save $40)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4: $188 (save $142)
- Razer Blade 14: $2,400 (save $400)
- Sony WHXB910N: $124 (save $126)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $139 (save $31)
- 75-inch Insignia F30 LED 4K Fire TV: $600 (save $250)
- JBL Live 660NC: $130 (save $80)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $35 (save $20)
- Sony LinkBuds S: $158 (save $42)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $576 (save $124)
- Soundcore Frames: $90 (save $60)
- Garmin Instinct: $177 (save $73)
- Sennheiser CX Plus: $130 (save $50)
- Echo Show 8 (1st Gen): $55 (save $55)
- 50-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K Roku TV: $280 (save $170)
- 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K Series 4K Smart TV: $1,998 (save $302)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): $75 (save $55)
- Google Pixel 6 smartphone: $499 (save $100)
- Amazon Smart Plug: $13 (save $12)
- Google Nest Security: Up to 33% off
- Audio-Technica ATH-M20X professional studio monitor headphones: $49 (save $20)
- iRobot Roomba i7 Plus: $500 (save $500)
- Amazon Smart Thermostat: $42 (save $18)
- Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro: $90 (save $80)
- 50-inch Hisense U6 Series QLED 4K Fire TV: $340 (save $190)
- Amazon Smart Thermostat with Echo Dot Bundle: $62 (save $48)
- Samsung Jet Bot AI Plus Robot Vacuum: $799 (save $500)
- 55-inch Furrion Aurora Full Shade Outdoor TV: $1,500 (save $200)
- Belkin wireless earbuds with Qi charging case: $70 (save $50)
- Sony WHXB700: $99 (save $31)
- 65-inch Furrion Aurora Partial Sun Outdoor TV: $2,300 (Save $670)
- Echo Auto: $20 (save $30)
- Govee Smart Lighting: Up to 43% off
- GoPro Hero8 Black Bundle: $250 (save $119)
- Motorola Wi-Fi routers and modems: Up to 47% off
- Anker charging accessories: Up to 36% off
- EcoFlow Power Stations: Up to 49% off
- Soundcore Life Q35: $90 (save $40)
- Nixplay digital photo frames: Up to 37% off
- Nebula projectors: Up to 31% off
- Luna Controller: $40 (save $30)
- PNY external storage: From $15
- Bang & Olufsen speakers: Up to $300 off
- Fire TV Cube: $60 (save $60)
- 48-inch LG OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV: $797 (save $703)
- Philips PH805 active noise-canceling headphones: $80 (save $89)
- 55-inch LG OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV: $1,097 (save $403)
- Fire TV Cube Recast: $130 (save $100)