154 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Tech Deals: TVs, Earbuds and More

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

After weeks of anticipation, Prime Day is officially here -- and it seems to be ending just as fast as it began. Today is the final day of Amazon's massive online sale, where you'll find discounts on just about anything and everything from home decor to everyday essentials and, of course, tons of top tech. But with literally thousands of deals to sift through, and just a few hours left to shop, it can be a challenge to make sure you're not missing out on any of the best bargains.

Rebecca Fleenor/CNET

To help you make the most of the time you have left, we've rounded up some of the best deals you'll find on tech, gadgets and appliances, including laptops, headphones, smart watches, air fryers and more below. And for even more savings, be sure to check out our round up of the best anti-Prime Day deals you can shop right now, many of which also expire tonight.