This 43% Discount Knocks Beats' Premium Studio Pro Headphones Down to $200

With a $350 list price, CNET reviewer David Carnoy likened Beats' premium Studio Pro headphones to a more affordable version of Apple's high-end AirPods Max. They've already claimed a spot on our list of the best headphones overall for 2023, and right now you can snag a pair at a serious discount. Amazon has slashed its price on all four color variants by $150, which drops them down to just $200 -- around $20 more than the all-time low price we saw during Prime Day. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

It's been over five years since Beats released a new pair of over-ear headphones, and the latest generation offers some welcome improvements. The Studio Pro headphones are equipped with new 40mm drivers and boast better audio quality, as well as improved noise-canceling capabilities and impressive performance on voice calls. They're also equipped with a built-in digital-to-analog converter, so they support lossless audio via the USB-C cable. And Apple users can take advantage of personalized spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience. They also boast an impressive 40-hour battery life on a single charge, and feature intuitive on-ear controls so you can adjust the volume, skip tracks and more on the fly.

