Bag the Apple Pencil 2 for Its All-Time Best Price on Presidents Day

The Apple iPad, in its various guises, is pretty great. No matter which of the models you pick you'll get one of the best tablets that money can buy -- especially if you're shopping at the high end of the lineup. There are tons of use cases for an iPad, including drawing and note-taking, but you're going to need a stylus to make the most of it. The second-generation Apple Pencil is the best Apple makes, but at $129 it's not a cheap addition to your setup.

Thankfully, Presidents Day sales have hit the the Apple Pencil 2 hard, dropping it down to just $79 at Amazon -- a huge $50 off. That price is also available at Best Buy and Walmart.

The Apple Pencil is a great way to take notes and get creative when using an iPad, and the second-gen model is the best of the bunch, with support for advanced features like pressure and tilt sensitivity, tapping to change tools and more. It also magnetically connects to the side of compatible iPads to wirelessly charge and pair, ensuring that it's always charged and ready to go when inspiration strikes. The second-gen Apple Pencil works with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-gen models); all 11-inch iPad Pro models; iPad Air (fourth- and fifth-gen models); and the sixth-gen iPad Mini.

Need a new iPad to work with your new Apple Pencil? Our collection of the very best iPad deals should have you ready to roll in no time. We also regularly update that list so be sure to check back if you don't see a deal that suits your needs just yet.