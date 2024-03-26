Attention All Runners: This $40 Discount on Our Favorite Headphones Is a Must-See Deal

Runners will find these lightweight, ninth-gen bone-conduction headphones with an open-ear design a great asset for keeping themselves entertained and motivated -- and safe -- while exercising. Bone-conducting headphones work by resting on your cheekbones and delivering the sound to your ears through vibrations, which means you'll be able to stay aware of your surroundings, which is a safer option than traditional headphones or earbuds. The current flagship model from Shokz (formerly AfterShokz) earned a spot on our roundup of the best running headphones and earbuds of 2024 -- and right now you can snag a pair at a discount.

You'll normally have to shell out $180 to grab a pair of these headphones, but Amazon has slashed the price by 22% right now, meaning you can snag a pair for just $140. While we've technically seen the OpenRun Pro drop $15 lower during last year's Black Friday seasonal deals, this is the first time we've seen a price drop since and it's a great chance to snag a pair for yourself without paying top dollar. Amazon's sale event has already ended, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later while these headphones are still discounted.

The lightweight, wrap-around design should remain comfortable and secure regardless of how intense your workout gets. And you'll get up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, with a 5-minute top-off giving you up to 90 minutes of playback when you're short on time and need a boost. They're also IP55-rated water-resistant and come equipped with dual noise-canceling microphones and more powerful bass than its predecessor, which makes the OpenRun Pro a solid option for listening to music and podcasts or taking calls on the go. And you'll also get a hard carrying case with your purchase to keep your headphones safe.

However, if this pair doesn't quite meet your needs, you can check out our roundup of other earbuds and headphones deals happening now for more options that can save you some cash.