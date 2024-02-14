Apple's USB-C AirPods Pro Are Almost $60 Off at Amazon Right Now

Whether you're in need of a new pair of wireless earbuds to pair with your iPhone or you want to upgrade to the best AirPods to use with Apple's Vision Pro headset, you can't go wrong with the latest AirPods Pro 2. Not only are they the only earbuds that offer lossless audio support when using Apple's brand-new mixed reality headset, but right now you can pick a pair up for a low price, too.

Amazon will now sell you a pair of USB-C AirPods Pro 2 earbuds for just $190, a price that saves you $60 without any of those pesky discount codes or on-screen coupons. But the price of these earbuds tends to fluctuate wildly, so make sure to take advantage of this deal now if new AirPods are on your radar.

The AirPods Pro 2 offer some of the best noise-canceling capabilities you'll find on a pair of earbuds and they have a built-in transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings. Plus, they'll automatically optimize their volume based on your environment. If you use them with an iPhone you'll get access to exclusive features including personalized spatial audio and hands-free Siri access. And the AirPods Pro 2 boast Qi wireless charging and promise an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (with the charging case). They also instantly pair and switch between Apple devices, making these wireless earbuds a joy to use.

For the Vision Pro specifically, the USB-C AirPods Pro 2 offer support for 20-bit/48 kHz Lossless Audio with "ultralow latency." Exactly how that will affect your experience remains to be seen, but these are certainly the earbuds to have on hand if you plan on being an early Vision Pro adopter.

Not into Apple's buds or looking for headphones instead? There are tons of headphone and earbud deals available right now.