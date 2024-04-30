Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Price Plunges to Amazon All-Time Low With $69 Discount

Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds have earned quite a reputation among Apple fans, but at their usual $249 asking price, they're not the most affordable option out there. But if you've been holding out on upgrading to the latest and greatest model due to the price, now's the time to reconsider. Right now, they're available at a $69 discount if you buy them on Amazon, dropping the cost down to just $180. That's equals the lowest price we've ever seen Amazon sell these wireless earbuds for.

Even with a refreshed AirPods lineup potentially on the horizon, Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro are still among the best noise-canceling earbuds you're likely to find. They sport Apple's transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings, and they can automatically optimize their volume based on your environment. In use, the earbuds promise an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (including the battery life stored in the charging case). They also instantly pair and switch between Apple devices, making these wireless earbuds a joy to use for those in the Apple ecosystem.

Watch this: AirPods Pro 2: After 2 Months, They're Still Great 09:53

If you plan on buying these to use with your Apple Vision Pro headset, you'll enjoy support for 20-bit/48 kHz lossless audio with ultralow latency. The Apple Vision Pro has its own built-in speakers so AirPods aren't an essential add-on, but they do allow for a more immersive -- and private -- viewing experience if you want to lose yourself in a movie.

