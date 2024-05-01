Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Just Plummeted to a New All-Time Low at Amazon
Apple's latest USB-C-equipped AirPods Pro are now available for the best price we've ever seen at Amazon, but we don't know how long that will last.
Apple's AirPods Pro come packed with a ton of features including impressive audio quality, instant device pairing and improved noise cancellation. But these earbuds definitely aren't the cheapest around -- unless you can find a deal, that is. Amazon has slashed the cost of the latest second-gen AirPods Pro earbuds with a USB-C charging case to just $179, the lowest price we've seen them hit to date.
Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds are hugely popular, but their usual $249 asking price can be enough to put plenty of people off. They're definitely not the most affordable option out there, that's for sure. But if you act fast you can bag them with a $70 discount, slashing the price to just $179. That's the lowest price we've ever seen Amazon sell these wireless earbuds for but we don't know how long that will last. Walmart and Best Buy are offering the same low price, too. If picking up a bargain pair of AirPods Pro is high on your list of priorities, we'd suggest striking now while you still can.
Even with a refreshed AirPods lineup potentially on the horizon, Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro are still among the best noise-canceling earbuds you're likely to find. They sport Apple's transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings, and they can automatically optimize their volume based on your environment. In use, the earbuds promise an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (including the battery life stored in the charging case). They also instantly pair and switch between Apple devices, making these wireless earbuds a joy to use for those in the Apple ecosystem.
If you plan on buying these to use with your Apple Vision Pro headset, you'll enjoy support for 20-bit/48 kHz lossless audio with ultralow latency. The Apple Vision Pro has its own built-in speakers so AirPods aren't an essential add-on, but they do allow for a more immersive -- and private -- viewing experience if you want to lose yourself in a movie.
Not into Apple's buds or looking for headphones instead? There are tons of headphone and earbud deals available right now.
