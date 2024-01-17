X
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Hit $189 All-Time Low Ahead of Vision Pro Launch

Save $60 off Apple's latest and best AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C port, the perfect companion to the upcoming mixed reality headset.

Whether you're in need of a new pair of wireless earbuds to pair with your iPhone or you want to nab the best AirPods to use with Apple's Vision Pro headset, the AirPods Pro 2 are the ones to get. The new USB-C-equipped AirPods Pro 2 are the only Apple earbuds that offer lossless audio support with Apple's upcoming mixed reality device, and right now you can snag a set with a huge $60 discount at Amazon before Apple Vision Pro preorders open on Feb. 2. 

The AirPods Pro 2 offer some of the best noise-canceling capabilities you'll find on a pair of earbuds and they have a built-in transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings. Plus, they'll automatically optimize their volume based on your environment. If you use them with an iPhone you'll get access to exclusive features including personalized spatial audio and hands-free Siri access. And the AirPods Pro 2 boast Qi wireless charging and promise an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (with the charging case). They also instantly pair and switch between Apple devices, making these wireless earbuds a joy to use.

For the Vision Pro specifically, the USB-C AirPods Pro 2 offer support for 20-bit/48 kHz Lossless Audio with a "ultra-low latency". Exactly how that will impact the user experience remains to be seen, but these are certainly the earbuds to have on hand if you plan on being an early Vision Pro adopter. 

Not into Apple's buds or looking for headphones instead? There are tons of headphone and earbud deals available right now.

Why pay full price for new headphones?
Track prices on all your favorite options and get notified when we find the best deal.
