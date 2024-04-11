Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Drop to $189 at Amazon With New Models Looming
With updated AirPods on the horizon for the latter half of 2024, Amazon has shaved $60 off these premium earbuds packed with top-notch features.
Apple's AirPods Pro come packed with a bevy of great features including impressive audio, instant device pairing and excellent noise cancelation. But these earbuds carry a hefty cost, which is why it's best to get these popular models when you find a deal. Amazon has slashed the cost of the latest second-gen AirPods Pro earbuds with a USB-C charging case to just $189 right now -- but this offer could end at any time, so you'll want to be quick to lock in this price.
Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds have earned quite a reputation as a stellar option for Apple fans, but at their usual $249 asking price they're not the most affordable option for all users. If you've been holding out on upgrading to the latest and greatest model out there, now's the time. Right now they're available at a $60 discount if you buy at Amazon, dropping the cost down to just $189. That's just $9 above the lowest price we've seen, making this a deal well worth jumping on before it's gone.
Even with a refreshed AirPods lineup potentially on the horizon, Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro are still among the best noise-canceling earbuds you're likely to find. They also sport Apple's transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings, and they can automatically optimize their volume based on your environment. In use, the earbuds promise an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (including the battery life stored in the charging case). They also instantly pair and switch between Apple devices, making these wireless earbuds a joy to use for those in the Apple ecosystem.
If you plan on buying these to use with your Apple Vision Pro headset, you'll enjoy support for 20-bit/48 kHz lossless audio with ultralow latency. The Apple Vision Pro has its own built-in speakers so AirPods aren't an essential add-on, but they do allow for a more immersive -- and private -- viewing experience if you want to lose yourself in a movie.
Not into Apple's buds or looking for headphones instead? There are tons of headphone and earbud deals available right now.
