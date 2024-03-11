Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Drop to $1 Shy of Their Best Price Ever at Amazon

It's easy to take a great pair of wireless earbuds for granted. They've been around for so long now that they've become part of our world and it's difficult to remember a time when we had to use wired earbuds. They're so small and convenient, and with great sound and long-lasting batteries, the AirPods Pro 2 are among the best noise-canceling wireless earbuds you're likely to find. But priced at $249, they are also among the most expensive on the market.

Right now, they don't have to be. If you order quickly enough you'll snag a new pair of USB-C AirPods Pro 2 for just $190 at Amazon -- a $59 savings and just $1 above their all-time low there, but we don't know for how long. Amazon hasn't said when we should expect this massive 24% discount to end, and that means that acting soon is absolutely the best way to go.

The AirPods Pro 2 also sport Apple's transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings and they'll automatically optimize their volume based on your environment. This upgraded pair not only offers Qi wireless charging but also USB-C wired charging for those times when you need the quickest charging possible. In use, the earbuds promise an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge when paired with the charging case. They also instantly pair and switch between Apple devices, making these wireless earbuds a joy to use for those in the Apple ecosystem.

Watch this: AirPods Pro 2: After 2 Months, They're Still Great 09:53

If you plan on buying these to use with your Apple Vision Pro headset, you'll enjoy support for 20-bit/48 kHz lossless audio with ultralow latency. The Apple Vision Pro has its own built-in speakers so AirPods aren't an essential add-on, but they do allow for a more immersive -- and private -- viewing experience if you want to lose yourself in a movie.

Not into Apple's buds or looking for headphones instead? There are tons of headphone and earbud deals available right now.