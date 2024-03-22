Apple's AirPods 3 Just Matched Their Best Price During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

There is a seemingly never-ending supply of new wireless earbuds coming out all the time, but few are as popular as Apple's third-gen AirPods. They have great sound and long-lasting battery life, but at their usual asking price they definitely aren't cheap. Amazon's Big Spring Sale has gone some way to fixing that this week, slashing the usual $170 price all the way down to just $140. It's worth noting that this sale is a match for a Best Buy one-day sale, so it might be available today only at Amazon, too.

The latest AirPods come with a ton of features that make them a great option for just about everyone, thanks to their water-resistant properties and strong Bluetooth connection. The included case acts as a portable battery for charging the earbuds on the go, giving you up to 30 hours of total listening time.

More advanced AirPods features include Spatial Audio support for movies, TV shows and more, while Find My support ensures that you'll be able to find your new earbuds when they inevitably find their way between the sofa cushions. Siri support and more make these earbuds some of the best in their class right now, especially if you use an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and other Apple devices.

Looking to get your new AirPods elsewhere? Best Buy is currently offering the same $140 price, but only until the end of the day, so keep that in mind. AirPods not for you? Our list of the best Amazon Big Spring Sale earbuds deals is just waiting to save you money across a variety of different brands and features. You'll even find some great headphone prices in there, too.