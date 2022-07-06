Amazon's Latest Early Prime Day Deals Offer Smart Home Discounts of Up to 67%

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

It wouldn't be a Prime Day sale without Amazon slashing the prices of its own-brand hardware. Now that we're just says away from the event officially kicking off, Amazon is treating smart home enthusiasts to a plethora of early Prime Day deals. The new sale offers Prime members with savings on Echo devices, smart plugs, smart thermostats and more.

If you're just getting started with Alexa, the Amazon Smart Plug is a great buy in this sale. Normally $25, you're saving almost 50% while adding some convenience to appliances around your home. You can even for just $25 for a total saving of 67%.

Those wanting to take their smart home automation to the next level should consider Amazon's Smart Thermostat . It allows you to control the temperature of your home remotely so you can ensure it's just right when you're at home while saving energy when you're not there. It's also available in various bundles including alongside an Echo Show 5 smart display and C-wire power adapter .

One area of your smart home that you may not have spared much of a thought for is your kid's bedroom. Though young ones certainly love quizzing Alexa, a fully fledged Echo device might be inappropriate for their own space. If so, you can use today's sale to save on Amazon's kid-friendly smart speakers. Both the Echo Dot Kids and Echo Show 5 Kids are alongside the Echo Glow smart lamp. With a year of Amazon Kids Plus included, the devices offer access to a wealth of child-safe content with easy-to-use parental controls. Plus, the devices are backed by a two-year guarantee offering replacements for broken devices.

As is the case for all of the early Prime Day deals we're seeing this week, an active Amazon Prime subscription is required to make the most of the discounts. If you're new to Prime, you can score a free Prime membership to save today and during the main sale next week.