Amazon's Huge Spring Sale Slashes Google Pixel Phones' Prices

Amazon has launched a plethora of deals across the Google Pixel range and beyond, making it a great time to upgrade your device. Whether the best phone for you is the latest model or a budget-friendly option, some of Google's best options are now available at up to 29% off as part of the huge Amazon Big Spring Sale event.

That sale covers the Pixel 7A, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro lineups which means that you have plenty of options at the top of the lineup as well as for those who are looking to pick up a more budget-friendly option. Just remember that these prices aren't likely to hang around for long and placing an order sooner rather than later is the best way to make sure you don't wind up paying more later.

The Pixel 8 is discounted right now, with a massive $200 off. That means you'll pay just $499 rather than $699. The deal is now its best-ever discount, making it one not to be ignored. And at the top of the range, we have the Pixel 8 Pro and its own $200 discount, the biggest of the bunch. There are multiple storage configurations on offer, but the cheapest is now just $749 instead of the normal $999. That's an impressive model, sharing the same Tensor G3 chip as the Pixel 8 but adding a new, larger display that runs to 6.7 inches. Other big features include support for a 120Hz variable refresh rate and no fewer than four pro-level cameras.

However, if you're searching for cheapest of the phones on offer, you may want to grab the Pixel 7A, which costs just $374 ($125 savings) if you order today. That's a great price, and matches the lowest price we've seen for a phone that has many of the Pixel mainstay features without any of the high prices you'd pay for the Pixel 8 lineup.

