Amazon Prime Members: Score 2 Anker USB-C Fast Chargers Today for Only $13

Apple and other phone companies' decision not to include a charger with your new phone is good for the planet, but it doesn't help you if you don't already have a USB-C charger around. You can find tons of options if you are seeking a high-quality USB-C charger, and you don't have to go over your budget to get one, or two, from big-name brands this Memorial Day weekend.

Amazon is currently offering Prime members a deal that includes not one but two Anker 20-watt USB-C chargers for just $13. They're also throwing in two USB-C cables so you can get more for your money. You can choose between black and white finishes, but do note that this limited-time deal could end at any moment, as is typical for the retailer.

Getting a single charger and cable at this price would make for a good day, so getting two is impressive. Each charger has a 20-watt USB-C port, which is enough for fast charging even the latest iPhones. A legacy USB-A port is also included for those who need it, which could be particularly useful for charging more than one device at a time. The two USB-C cables are both 5 feet long.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

A CNET colleague of mine just bought these -- annoyingly at a higher price -- and says the chargers are well built and the included cables are perfectly fine if not particularly sturdy. While this deal doesn't require any coupons or discount codes, remember that it is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers. (Here's how to get Prime for free for Memorial Day.)

Now that you're sorted at home, maybe it's time to reconsider your charging solution when you're on the road as well. Our collection of the best generator deals will ensure you're never without power, no matter where you get to.