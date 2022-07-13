Prime Day: Best Deals Prime Day's Tech Deals Prime Deals We Snagged 15 Most Popular Prime Deals Anti-Prime Day Deals 55-Inch Fire TV for $285 Target Sale Free Fries Today
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Toilet Paper and All the Other Stuff You're Gonna Buy Anyway

Garbage bags, coffee pods, laundry detergent and more household necessities are on sale today.
A roll of toilet paper sits against a light blue background.
Claire Mueller | Unsplash

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

It's Prime Day, and that means Amazon (and competitors including Target and Best Buy) are offering deals on thousands of items for the rest of today. While many will be shopping for TVs and laptops, Prime Day is also a great time to stock up on everyday essentials for your home. These are things you need and use daily, so why pay full price for them?

Amazon-brand household items are discounted by up to 31% right now. Save on trash bags, toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, baby wipes, first aid, medicine and so much more. 

See at Amazon

We've highlighted a few of the best deals below for your kitchen, bathroom and more, but be sure to shop the entire sale selection of everyday essentials at Amazon.

Kitchen essentials

Bathroom essentials

Vitamin and medicine essentials

First aid essentials

Baby essentials

Pantry essentials

Other household essentials