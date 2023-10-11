X
Amazon October Prime Day: The Most Popular Deals According to CNET Readers

Here's the most popular products CNET readers are shopping this October Prime Day.

Katelyn Chedraoui Associate Writer
Katelyn is an associate writer with CNET's services and software team. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in media and journalism. She believes in the transformative power of digital platforms, tools and communication to increase accessibility to information and the even-more transformative power of a good cup of coffee.
prime-day-cnet-blue-blue-2-crop
James Martin/CNET

Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year is here, entering its second day today. While there are still lots of deals rolling in, including on TVs, headphones and steals under $10, $25 and $50, we wanted to dig into some early data to see what CNET readers were buying the first half of the week.

The products below are the most popular Amazon products that CNET readers clicked on in our stories, measured by unit volume on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 9 and 10 combined. (To be clear, your privacy is protected: We only have access to aggregate data from our user base; there's no way for us to identify the purchases of individual users.)

Here are the most popular items CNET readers bought on October Prime Day so far:

Apple AirPod Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds: $189

The most popular product out of all the October Prime Day deals are these second-generation Apple AirPods Pro. Powered by Apple's H2 chip, these earbuds have improved sound, noise canceling and microphone quality, along with a battery life of up to six hours. You can read CNET's full review of this model here and more about this specific deal here. (This includes sales of both the Lightning and newer USB-C models, which are both on sale.)

Details
Save $60
$189 at Amazon

Hoto Nex O1 Pro 3.6V Screwdriver Sets: $30

This screwdriver set includes an all-in-one cordless screwdriver with 12 2-inch-long steel bits. This model also boasts a nonslip grip and a four-stage rotary knob for adjusting its torque. You can read about why CNET's Adrian Marlow uses this compact, minimalist screwdriver to save time and avoid frustrations in home improvement projects.

Details
Save $50
$30 at Amazon

Skil Rechargeable 4V Cordless Screwdriver: $18

CNET editor David Katzmaier writes that this cordless screwdriver is one of his favorite tools. You can read why he just bought a second one.

Details
Save $7
$18 at Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug: $13

This smart plug from Amazon works with Alexa to give you voice control over any outlet. You can use it to schedule lights, fans, appliances and more to turn off and on on your schedule.

Details
Save $12
$13 at Amazon

Tineco Pure One S11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $210

This cordless vacuum comes with a smart handle and strong suction that works on carpet, hard floors and in your car. Tineco is our top cordless vacuum brand right now. 

Details
Save $190
$210 at Amazon

All Natural Organic Wool Dryer Balls XL Size (6 pack): $10

Laundry may not be fun, but it's necessary. Stock up on this six-pack of organic wool dryer balls now to cut down on wrinkles as well as drying time.

Details
Save $20
$10 at Amazon

Gerber Gear Dime 12-in-1 Mini Multi-Tool: $20

This tool can be used as needle-nose pliers, a pocket knife, a bottle opener and more. CNET editor Clifford Colby explains why he has one of these in all his to-go and emergency bags.

Details
Save $9
$20 at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets: $8

This trash can comes with a lid and storage pockets, and it can be easily tucked away in your car. CNET's Nelson Aguilar is a fan, saying it's "truly never been easier to clean your car."

Details
Save $10
$8 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $23

This model of the Amazon Fire Stick is the closest alternative to CNET's best pick, and it's more than 50% off. (Note that it's not the latest 2023 model, however.)

Details
Save $32
$23 at Amazon

Method Foaming Hand Soap: $3

This basic essential is on sale in its "Waterfall" scent.

Details
Save $2
$3 at Amazon

Anker Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger: $40

CNET editor John Falcone called this magnetic portable battery a "must-have" and pointed out that this model with a kick stand is especially nice.

Details
Save $30
$40 at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air M2 15-inch Laptop 2023: $1,049

This 15-inch version of the MacBook Air with an M2 chip is one of CNET's best October Prime Day deals on MacBooks.

Details
Save $250
$1,049 at Amazon

Other notable top products

The products below didn't crack the top 12 by units sold, but they definitely sparked interest among our readers. 

