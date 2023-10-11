Amazon October Prime Day: The Most Popular Deals According to CNET Readers
Here's the most popular products CNET readers are shopping this October Prime Day.
Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year is here, entering its second day today. While there are still lots of deals rolling in, including on TVs, headphones and steals under $10, $25 and $50, we wanted to dig into some early data to see what CNET readers were buying the first half of the week.
The products below are the most popular Amazon products that CNET readers clicked on in our stories, measured by unit volume on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 9 and 10 combined. (To be clear, your privacy is protected: We only have access to aggregate data from our user base; there's no way for us to identify the purchases of individual users.)
Here are the most popular items CNET readers bought on October Prime Day so far:
The most popular product out of all the October Prime Day deals are these second-generation Apple AirPods Pro. Powered by Apple's H2 chip, these earbuds have improved sound, noise canceling and microphone quality, along with a battery life of up to six hours. You can read CNET's full review of this model here and more about this specific deal here. (This includes sales of both the Lightning and newer USB-C models, which are both on sale.)
This screwdriver set includes an all-in-one cordless screwdriver with 12 2-inch-long steel bits. This model also boasts a nonslip grip and a four-stage rotary knob for adjusting its torque. You can read about why CNET's Adrian Marlow uses this compact, minimalist screwdriver to save time and avoid frustrations in home improvement projects.
CNET editor David Katzmaier writes that this cordless screwdriver is one of his favorite tools. You can read why he just bought a second one.
This smart plug from Amazon works with Alexa to give you voice control over any outlet. You can use it to schedule lights, fans, appliances and more to turn off and on on your schedule.
This cordless vacuum comes with a smart handle and strong suction that works on carpet, hard floors and in your car. Tineco is our top cordless vacuum brand right now.
Laundry may not be fun, but it's necessary. Stock up on this six-pack of organic wool dryer balls now to cut down on wrinkles as well as drying time.
This tool can be used as needle-nose pliers, a pocket knife, a bottle opener and more. CNET editor Clifford Colby explains why he has one of these in all his to-go and emergency bags.
This trash can comes with a lid and storage pockets, and it can be easily tucked away in your car. CNET's Nelson Aguilar is a fan, saying it's "truly never been easier to clean your car."
This model of the Amazon Fire Stick is the closest alternative to CNET's best pick, and it's more than 50% off. (Note that it's not the latest 2023 model, however.)
This basic essential is on sale in its "Waterfall" scent.
CNET editor John Falcone called this magnetic portable battery a "must-have" and pointed out that this model with a kick stand is especially nice.
This 15-inch version of the MacBook Air with an M2 chip is one of CNET's best October Prime Day deals on MacBooks.
Other notable top products
The products below didn't crack the top 12 by units sold, but they definitely sparked interest among our readers.
