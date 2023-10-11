Amazon October Prime Day: The Most Popular Deals According to CNET Readers

Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year is here, entering its second day today. While there are still lots of deals rolling in, including on TVs, headphones and steals under $10, $25 and $50, we wanted to dig into some early data to see what CNET readers were buying the first half of the week.

The products below are the most popular Amazon products that CNET readers clicked on in our stories, measured by unit volume on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 9 and 10 combined. (To be clear, your privacy is protected: We only have access to aggregate data from our user base; there's no way for us to identify the purchases of individual users.)

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Add CNET Shopping Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.

Here are the most popular items CNET readers bought on October Prime Day so far:

Amazon Smart Plug: $13 This smart plug from Amazon works with Alexa to give you voice control over any outlet. You can use it to schedule lights, fans, appliances and more to turn off and on on your schedule. Details Save $12 $13 at Amazon

Other notable top products

The products below didn't crack the top 12 by units sold, but they definitely sparked interest among our readers.