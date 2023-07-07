Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $50

When it comes to Amazon Prime Day, there are plenty of discounts, but only a handful real deals. By that I mean true bargains, which I define as a highly-rated product that's priced at or below its lowest sale price to date. With that in mind, here's a look at some of the top early under-$50 deals we've found leading up to Prime Day 2023, which starts July 11 and runs through July 12.

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon Echo Buds 2023: $35 Save $15 $35 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Amazon Echo Buds 2023: $35 Amazon's 2023 Echo Buds impressed me in a few ways that I wasn't expecting. For starters, they sound good for inexpensive open earbuds, delivering decent clarity and ample bass. But they also have a robust feature set, including multipoint Bluetooth pairing, hands-free Alexa and ear-detection sensors that pause your audio when you take one or both buds out of your ears. Their sound falls short of that of Apple's AirPods 3, which deliver fuller bass and overall fuller sound. But the AirPods 3 cost around $150 and offer only about 15 to 20% better audio. In short, if you're looking for open earbuds -- or "semi-open" as these types of earbuds are sometimes called -- the Echo Buds are good value at their $50 list price and even easier to recommend at $35. Read our Amazon Echo Buds 2023 review. $35 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Amazon Echo Buds 2023: $35

Baseus 2-in-1 Wireless Car Mount Charger: $20 Save $10 $20 at Amazon Baseus' 2-in-1 Wireless Car Mount Charger is a MagSafe compatible wireless car charger that should fit most but not all car vents. What makes it a good deal at this price -- make sure to clip the instant $10-off coupon -- is that it comes with an integrated 40W cigarette lighter power adapter that has a USB-A port for charging a passenger's device, whether it's an iPhone or Android smartphone (no cable is included for charging that second device). While the wireless charging is rated for up to 15W charging, you'll only get 7.5W charging speeds with an iPhone. But the magnet is strong, so if you have a MagSafe case on your device (or just a naked MagSafe-enabled iPhone) it should stick to the charger well and only come off if you hit a big bump. $20 at Amazon

David Carnoy/CNET Anker 622 MagGo magnetic battery $40 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Anker 622 MagGo magnetic battery What's cool about Anker's 622 magnetic battery is that it's a wireless battery that has an integrated magnetic flap that converts into a stand. You won't get fast wireless charging from this 5,000-mAh battery (it charges at up to 7.5 watts) but it's slim and easy to carry around. It charges via USB-C and if you use a USB-C to Lightning to charge your iPhone, it will charge at a faster rate of 12 watts. That's not as fast as what a 20-watt USB-C power adapter can deliver, but it's faster than 7.5 watts. Note that Anker has updated this model to move the charging port to the side (from the bottom), so you can charge it while using it as a stand. That's a worthy upgrade worth the $5 premium versus the old version (which confusingly retains the same 622 model number). $40 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Anker 622 MagGo magnetic battery

Bonus pick that costs a little more than $50