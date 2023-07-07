Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $50

Amazon Prime Day is coming July 11 but there are already some sweet deals at budget prices. Here's a look at the best of them.
When it comes to Amazon Prime Day, there are plenty of discounts, but only a handful real deals. By that I mean true bargains, which I define as a highly-rated product that's priced at or below its lowest sale price to date. With that in mind, here's a look at some of the top early under-$50 deals we've found leading up to Prime Day 2023, which starts July 11 and runs through July 12.
Amazon's 2023 Echo Buds impressed me in a few ways that I wasn't expecting. For starters, they sound good for inexpensive open earbuds, delivering decent clarity and ample bass. But they also have a robust feature set, including multipoint Bluetooth pairing, hands-free Alexa and ear-detection sensors that pause your audio when you take one or both buds out of your ears.
Their sound falls short of that of Apple's AirPods 3, which deliver fuller bass and overall fuller sound. But the AirPods 3 cost around $150 and offer only about 15 to 20% better audio. In short, if you're looking for open earbuds -- or "semi-open" as these types of earbuds are sometimes called -- the Echo Buds are good value at their $50 list price and even easier to recommend at $35.
Baseus' 2-in-1 Wireless Car Mount Charger is a MagSafe compatible wireless car charger that should fit most but not all car vents. What makes it a good deal at this price -- make sure to clip the instant $10-off coupon -- is that it comes with an integrated 40W cigarette lighter power adapter that has a USB-A port for charging a passenger's device, whether it's an iPhone or Android smartphone (no cable is included for charging that second device).
While the wireless charging is rated for up to 15W charging, you'll only get 7.5W charging speeds with an iPhone. But the magnet is strong, so if you have a MagSafe case on your device (or just a naked MagSafe-enabled iPhone) it should stick to the charger well and only come off if you hit a big bump.
The latest version of Amazon's 5.5-inch smart display -- which Amazon says has a better speaker -- is a whopping half off for Prime Day. Pro tip: You can get a Blink camera bundled in for just $12 more.
Prime members save $11 on this midsize flashlight that's durable and rated for 1000 lumens (that's pretty darn bright) with a 4-hour runtime on high mode. Alas, it recharges with a micro USB cable not USB-C. But a lot rechargeable flashlights haven't switched over to USB-C yet. (There's also a version that takes AA batteries, but it's out of stock right now.)
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best Amazon Fire TV Stick right now, with zippy performance and support for Wi-Fi 6 and nearly all the latest playback standards, including Dolby Vision. While the Fire TV platform does feature a few too many ads for our tastes, this is a great deal on the fastest Amazon Fire TV Stick at more than half off. Oh, and the built-in support for VPNs makes this great for maximizing viewing options on streaming services.
Apple's 20W USB-C wall charger costs $19. But there are plenty of arguably better alternatives, including Baseus' 40W Dual USB-C Fast Charger, which is down to $19.59 when you clip the instant 30%-off coupon on its product page at Amazon. Its list price is $28 (the white version costs $1 more), so you're saving $8 and essentially getting twice the charging capacity of Apple's charger.
Ring makes a variety of security cameras and they're all on sale for Prime Day (yes, Amazon owns Ring). We've reviewed the Ring Stick Up Cam, which is down to $60 (from $100), but if you're looking for something more entry-level, the Indoor Cam (2nd gen) with 1080 video capture, is a good deal at 50% off. It was released earlier this year.
What's cool about Anker's 622 magnetic battery is that it's a wireless battery that has an integrated magnetic flap that converts into a stand. You won't get fast wireless charging from this 5,000-mAh battery (it charges at up to 7.5 watts) but it's slim and easy to carry around.
It charges via USB-C and if you use a USB-C to Lightning to charge your iPhone, it will charge at a faster rate of 12 watts. That's not as fast as what a 20-watt USB-C power adapter can deliver, but it's faster than 7.5 watts.
Note that Anker has updated this model to move the charging port to the side (from the bottom), so you can charge it while using it as a stand. That's a worthy upgrade worth the $5 premium versus the old version (which confusingly retains the same 622 model number).
The base version of the Fire HD 8 costs a little more than $50 (it's on sale for $55 right now), but this is about as good a deal that you'll get for a tablet that works just fine for consuming entertainment content like video and ebooks as well as surfing the web. This is the tablet that parents tend to buy for their younger kids who don't quite know yet the difference between an inexpensive Fire tablet and fairly pricey Apple iPad.