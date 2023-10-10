Prime Day Drops My Favorite Electric Screwdriver Set to Just $30 (Save $50)

Switching your manual screwdriver over to an electric model can save you a lot of time on home projects like putting together furniture, installing decor and more. If you've been considering investing in a cordless electric screwdriver, the Hoto Nex O1 Pro is an excellent option I can personally recommend. And thanks to October Prime Day, it's more affordable than ever.

Regularly $80, Amazon has slashed the price of this screwdriver set -- complete with 12 bits -- down to $35 for Prime members. But if you clip the on-page coupon, the price drops another 20% to just $30 total. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

The design of this 3.6-volt screwdriver set is ultraminimalist, with a capsule-like appearance. When you remove the cap, you'll find 12 2-inch S2 steel magnetic bits that are easy to change out for different projects. It weighs under a pound and provides three different torque stages and a high rotational speed of 220 rpm. It also has a circular LED lamp that can help when you're dealing with dark spaces. Plus, this model charges using USB-C, which is highly convenient -- and a full charge can run more than 1,000 screws before it needs to refuel. The "screw-unscrew" buttons and the smart instant stop are both user-friendly features as well.

I bought this screwdriver set last year ahead of the holiday season and have used it to assemble rocking chairs and furniture, as well as changing out hardware on cabinets around the home. I've enjoyed the convenience of having a set with multiple bits ready to go -- and the compact design makes it easy to store, too.