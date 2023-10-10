Amazon Knocks $60 off Apple's New AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C for Prime Day

With the recent change to USB-C for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, it seems that Apple has decided to move everything to USB-C. That includes the newest AirPods Pro 2, which also have a significant $60 discount right now as part of the ongoing Prime Day sale.

Right now, you can pick up a pair of these top-rated earbuds for just $189. Considering how new these earbuds are and that Prime Day only lasts through tomorrow, you're best to snag a set now while this deal is live.

Other than the new USB-C charging port, these are essentially the same earbuds that earned a top spot on our list of the overall best headphones for 2023. They boast some of the best noise-canceling capabilities you'll find on a pair of earbuds, and are equipped with Apple's H2 processor and custom-built drivers for premium audio.

They also have a transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings, and will automatically optimize volume based on your environment. iPhone users will also get access to exclusive features like personalized spatial audio and hands-free Siri access. As well as USB-C charging, the AirPods Pro 2 boast Qi wireless charging and have an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (with the charging case).

While these AirPods Pro 2 won't sound all that different from the older Lightning-powered ones, future Vision Pro buyers should take note -- these earbuds will be required if you want lossless audio from your new AR/VR headset.

Not into Apple's buds? There are plenty of other great Prime Day earbuds and headphone deals to be had.